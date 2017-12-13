The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - UNICEF, NOA mobilise journalists to fight HIV among young persons
13th December 2017 - PDP convention: Reconciliation c’ttee’ll address grievances, says Gov. Dickson
13th December 2017 - Protesters storm NASS, kick against NGO bill
13th December 2017 - Africa, Europe seek to boost Sahel anti-terror force
13th December 2017 - Katsina Emirate Council chieftain in police net over alleged rape
13th December 2017 - Two Nigerians shortlisted for $1m global teacher prize
13th December 2017 - BREAKING: Tanker fire spreads agony in Festac, Lagos
13th December 2017 - Dangote Foundation commits N36b to malnutrition intervention plan
13th December 2017 - Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
13th December 2017 - BREAKING: Palestinians have right to east Jerusalem as capital – Saudi king
Home / National / UNICEF, NOA mobilise journalists to fight HIV among young persons

UNICEF, NOA mobilise journalists to fight HIV among young persons

— 13th December 2017

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) have mobilised 43 journalists to check the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS among Adolescent and Young Persons (AYPs) in Kaduna State.

The Officer in charge of UNICEF, Kaduna Field Office, Dr Idris Baba, said at a One-day Media Dialogue on AYPs HIV Intervention held in Zaria, that the move was necessary to curb the increasing HIV related deaths among AYPs.

Baba said that UNICEF had committed significant resources to supporting AYPs HIV intervention in the state, noting that much would not be achieved without support from the media.

“For various reasons ranging from gender, biological to socio-economic; young women have a higher HIV prevalence rate and were infected earlier in life than men of the same age group.

“So far, only about seven per cent of AYPs in the state knows their HIV status due to lack of HIV/AIDS awareness and because HIV services in health facilities are not youth-friendly.

“This is why UNICEF in collaboration with the state government launched the AYP-HIV intervention project, a combination of HIV counselling, testing and treatment.

“The project is being implemented in seven local government areas of Chikun, Igabi, Lere, Kagarko, Birnin Gwari, Jaba and Jema’a,’’ he said.

Baba explained that youths were not comfortable discussing HIV related issues with elderly people, adding that they felt comfortable with their peers and open up more.

“This means that we will break more grounds when we engage youths to sensitise their peers about the virus to increase demand for the services.

“It is for this reason that we trained 624 AYPs as demand creators, counsellors and testers for the project.

“Four hundred and sixty-eight are creating demand for HIV services, while 156 are providing HIV counselling and testing services in the seven LGAs,’’ he said.

Baba said the project had reached out to 147,196 AYPs with HIV information in the seven LGAs from August to date of which 39,927 were tested and received result.

“Our goal is to ensure that 90 per cent of HIV positive AYPs know their status, 90 per cent HIV positive placed on treatment and achieve 90 per cent viral load suppression among the HIV positive by 2020,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Media and External Relation Officer, UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, Malam Rabiu Musa, had said the meeting was organised to discusse issues affecting AYPs in the state.

Musa said that the meeting provided the needed avenue to interact with journalists in Kaduna and design effective ways of reaching out to the AYPs through media reportage.

Also, Malam Lawal Haruna, a Deputy Director, NOA Kaduna Office, also said that media was crucial in winning the war against HIV in the state.

“This is because the media informs, educates and influences peoples’ opinion and decisions with the potential of reaching a large audience.

“We therefore, need the media to continue with their support of providing the needed awareness on HIV/AIDS among young persons on how to remain HIV free,’’ Haruna said. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UNICEF, NOA mobilise journalists to fight HIV among young persons

— 13th December 2017

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) have mobilised 43 journalists to check the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS among Adolescent and Young Persons (AYPs) in Kaduna State. The Officer in charge of UNICEF, Kaduna Field Office, Dr Idris Baba, said at a One-day Media Dialogue on AYPs HIV Intervention held…

  • PDP convention: Reconciliation c’ttee’ll address grievances, says Gov. Dickson

    — 13th December 2017

    The Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to address all issues and grievances arising from its just-concluded elections and national convention. The committee said that although the  convention was a huge success, the PDP  believed that in such a magnitude exercise there must be concerns to be addressed. The Chairman of…

  • Protesters storm NASS, kick against NGO bill

    — 13th December 2017

    Protesters from various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are converging on the National Assembly, on Wednesday, kicking against the passage of the controversial ‘NGO bill’. The House of Representatives committee on civil society organisations and development partners is currently holding a public hearing on the bill. The protesters marched down to the national assembly entrance gate from…

  • Africa, Europe seek to boost Sahel anti-terror force

    — 13th December 2017

    France’s Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday hosted a group of African and European leaders, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, to drum up support for a new counter-terrorism force in the terror-plagued Sahel. Two years in the planning, the force brings together troops from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger in a desert region the size of…

  • Katsina Emirate Council chieftain in police net over alleged rape

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The police, in Katsina State, have re-arrested a chieftain of the Katsina Emirate Council, Bashir Bala, 45, over alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl. According to a statement from the Katsina State Police Command, Bala, who holds the traditional title of Magatakardan Katsina, had earlier in March, jumped police bail when…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share