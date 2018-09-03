– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - UNICEF calls for speedy regulation on child care, protection
3rd September 2018 - NPFL: We can play 14 games in 8 weeks, says Kwara United Coach
3rd September 2018 - Collection of PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets
3rd September 2018 - Ventura avoids Ikea, will never get over Italy’s World Cup failure
3rd September 2018 - Palestine football chief to fight FIFA ban for inciting hatred
3rd September 2018 - Police confirm killing of 11 persons in Jos
3rd September 2018 - Xi announces $60bn financing for Africa
3rd September 2018 - UN human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons in Nigeria
3rd September 2018 - 3 men in court over alleged unlawful possession of firearms
3rd September 2018 - 2019 elections will not affect JAMB exams, says Registrar
Home / World News / UNICEF calls for speedy regulation on child care, protection
child care

UNICEF calls for speedy regulation on child care, protection

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

The UNICEF Representative in Namibia, Rachel Odede, has called for the speedy regulation of the 2015 Child Care and Protection Act in the country.

The representative said this in a statement on Monday following the mutilation and murder of a nine-year-old girl from Windhoek that occurred on Aug. 28.

“UNICEF is devastated by the heart-breaking story of the mutilation and murder of nine year old, Cheryl Ujaha from Windhoek’s Katutura township.

“We condemn this attack and extend our heartfelt condolence to Ujaha ‘s family,” she said.

READ ALSO Palestine football chief to fight FIFA ban for inciting hatred

Namibia’s Child Care and Protection Bill was passed in the National Assembly on March 4, 2015 and provides a legislative framework to give effect to some rights of children.

Odede said the recent brutal act reminds the nation that many of the children in Namibia continue to experience acts of violence in their communities.

“Across different social and economic strata of Namibia, all children should live in a protective environment, one that safeguards them from abuse and exploitation,” she said.

According to Odede, UNICEF remains fully committed to support the relevant organisations in Namibia, who provide the support to communities affected by violence against children, and to ensure that mechanisms are in place to address and avert such crimes.

Meanwhile the UN agency has welcomed the National Safe Schools Framework that will be launched this month.

The framework is aimed at setting guidelines for safer school environments and it identifies seven standards to help Namibian schools create favourable teaching and learning environments.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ooni of ife

Collection of PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets

— 3rd September 2018

NAN The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Monday ordered that all major markets in Ife be closed to encourage traders and other residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). The traditional ruler said in Ile-Ife that it was important that traders, artisans as well as other residents set aside time to collect…

  • police

    Police confirm killing of 11 persons in Jos

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN Gunmen have killed 11 persons at Lopandet Dwei community in Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau, the state’s Police Command confirmed on Monday. DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  in Jos that the attack was carried out on…

  • trafficking

    UN human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons in Nigeria

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN UN Special Rapporteur Maria Giammarinaro will assess the issue of trafficking in persons in Nigeria, during an official visit to the country from Monday to Sept. 10. The new UN human rights expert would travel to Abuja, Lagos and Benin City during the three-day official visit. “My visit is an opportunity to meet with relevant stakeholders to…

  • unlawful

    3 men in court over alleged unlawful possession of firearms

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN Three men- Sikiru Shodimu, 27; Yusuf Shodimu, 22, and Ismaila Kehinde, 22, were on Monday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates‘ Court in Ogun, for unlawful possession of firearms. The defendants of no fixed addresses, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms  and belonging to a secret cult. The prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem…

  • OLOYEDE

    2019 elections will not affect JAMB exams, says Registrar

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has said that the 2019 general elections would not affect the board’s 2019/2020 examination. He made this remark while fielding questions from journalists shortly after delivering the 2018 Annual Sobo Sowemimo Lecture of the Abeokuta Club in Abeokuta. Oloyede said that since…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share