How UNICEF boosts girl-child education in northern Nigeria

“The G4G Initiative is a component of the Girls’ Education Project Phase 3 being implemented in northern Nigeria to help support girls to remain in school and improve their learning achievement.”

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has embarked on an innovative strategy to address the issue of low girl-child enrolment and retention in school in parts of northern Nigeria.

With the introduction of the Girl 4 Girl (G4G) Initiative in the focus areas, UNICEF believes that significant progress would be made in not only reducing the disparity in the ratio of enrolment of boys and girls in school, but also engender a more positive view of western education on the part

of parents and guardians, especially in rural communities.

For several years running, the gulf in educational development between the southern and northern parts of the country has remained a source of concern, with the indices skewed against the North. According to reports recently re-amplified by Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Emir of Kano and former governor of

the Central Bank of Nigeria, only about 4 percent of females from the North complete secondary school education. This has inevitably led to the unimaginable reports that over 80 per cent of the population of women in eight northern states are unable to read and write. The reports further indicate that in the North-West zone alone, some 70.8 percent of the women are unable to read and write while the figure for their counterparts in the South-East is 9.7 per cent.

The development may not be unconnected with the equally slanted foundation of education in the area. UNICEF reports that about 40 per cent of school-age children in Nigeria do not attend any primary school. Expectedly, the North is said to be the worst hit as it has the lowest school attendance rate in the country.