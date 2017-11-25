UNICEF, Adamawa Assembly begin enrolment of out-of-school children

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

The UNICEF, in collaboration with the Adamawa State House of Assembly, on Saturday, flagged off a school enrolment program aimed at helping about 400 hundred thousand out of school children in the state aged between 5-17 return to school.

The project, which according to the UNICEF state consultant on education, Isaiah Joel Jukun, will cover the seven local governments in the worst hit by insurgency and three other host local local governments of Yola South, Fufore and Girei that have been hosting IDPs.

In the words of Jukun, “The programme is called school enrollment drive. We have successfully run the program at community level and now we thought it appropriate to step it down to constituency and local government levels.

“We look forward to seeing more commitment from the state government and stakeholders as it was demonstrated by legislators today.

“We expect the state government to show more support for UNICEF programs by meeting up it’s counterpart funding which is 30% of the total fund and we have not seen that in 2017.

“The state government has been supportive of UNICEF in it’s projects in the state through the ADSUBEB who are the implementors of the project.”

The Speaker of the Adamawa state house of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa commended UNICEF for it’s effort in providing both instructional materials and learning kits for students in the state.

Hon. Kabiru said, “The future of our children depends on the quality of education they receive, all stakeholders should therefore ensure the materials reach the target beneficiaries and are properly maintained.”