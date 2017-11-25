The Sun News
Latest
25th November 2017 - UNICEF, Adamawa Assembly begin enrolment of out-of-school children
25th November 2017 - Senate probes non – reinstatement of NDPHC GM, despite Buhari’s directive
25th November 2017 - Osun govt. assures resident of adequate water supply
25th November 2017 - Igbinedion varsity gives automatic jobs to Amnesty graduates
25th November 2017 - Ogun 2019: I didn’t bribe OWECOF for my endorsement, says Sen. Adeola
25th November 2017 - PDP convention: Dokpesi promises people-oriented party
25th November 2017 - Nigeria’s borders open to foreigh investors – Babandede
25th November 2017 - Incest: Father docked for defiling biological daughter
25th November 2017 - We won’t miss you, APC tells Atiku
25th November 2017 - Numan killings: Fulani youths spit fire, demand justice
Home / National / UNICEF, Adamawa Assembly begin enrolment of out-of-school children

UNICEF, Adamawa Assembly begin enrolment of out-of-school children

— 25th November 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

The UNICEF, in collaboration with the Adamawa State House of Assembly, on Saturday, flagged off a school enrolment program aimed at helping about 400 hundred thousand out of school children in the state aged between 5-17 return to school.

The project, which according to the UNICEF state consultant on education, Isaiah Joel Jukun, will cover the seven local governments in the worst hit by insurgency and three other host local local governments of Yola South, Fufore and Girei that have been hosting IDPs.

In the words of Jukun, “The programme is called school enrollment drive. We have successfully run the program at community level and now we thought it appropriate to step it down to constituency and local government levels.

“We look forward to seeing more commitment from the state government and stakeholders as it was demonstrated by legislators today.

“We expect the state government to show more support for UNICEF programs by meeting up it’s counterpart funding which is 30% of the total fund and we have not seen that in 2017.

“The state government has been supportive of UNICEF in it’s projects in the state through the ADSUBEB who are the implementors of the project.”

The Speaker of the Adamawa state house of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa commended UNICEF for it’s effort in providing both instructional materials and learning kits for students in the state.

Hon. Kabiru said, “The future of our children depends on the quality of education they receive, all stakeholders should therefore ensure the materials reach the target beneficiaries and are properly maintained.”

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UNICEF, Adamawa Assembly begin enrolment of out-of-school children

— 25th November 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola The UNICEF, in collaboration with the Adamawa State House of Assembly, on Saturday, flagged off a school enrolment program aimed at helping about 400 hundred thousand out of school children in the state aged between 5-17 return to school. The project, which according to the UNICEF state consultant on education, Isaiah…

  • Senate probes non – reinstatement of NDPHC GM, despite Buhari’s directive

    — 25th November 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate has mandated its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to probe the non-reinstatement of Mrs. Maryam Danna Mohammed as the General Manager (Audit & Compliance) of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), despite a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari. The investigation followed a petition by the sacked…

  • Osun govt. assures resident of adequate water supply

    — 25th November 2017

    he Osun Government has reiterated its resolve to the provision of adequate water supply to residents of the state. Mr. Emmanuel Abioye, the water Engineer in charge of the state’s water dam, said this during a tour of the dam with journalists in Ede on Saturday. The tour which was organised by the Oranmiyan group,…

  • Igbinedion varsity gives automatic jobs to Amnesty graduates

    — 25th November 2017

    The Igbinedion University, Okada on Saturday announced automatic employment for graduates sponsored by the Presidential Amnesty Programme and who made second class upper degrees in the 2016/2017 academic session. Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, Vice Chancellor of the institution, announced this during the 15th convocation of the institution. The Niger Delta Amnesty Programme was introduced by the…

  • Ogun 2019: I didn’t bribe OWECOF for my endorsement, says Sen. Adeola

    — 25th November 2017

    From:  Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A senator representing Lagos West and the governorship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has refuted the claims that he “bought” his endorsement as the consensus Ogun West candidate by a group, Ogun West Consultative Forum (OWECOF). According to him, the group never…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share