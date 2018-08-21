How UNICAL tackled cultism, handout, withheld results – Ex-lawmaker

My perception then as a politician and now as the pro-chancellor of UNICAL is completely different. Now, I am a participant in the world of academia and I have seen that there are things that needed to be improved upon, one, is the processing of exam results/collection. Situations where students collect their results manually from year one to the final year should be jettisoned. I do hope that every university in Nigeria should be able to give students their results on the go. Why should a student come to collate their results from various departments. Up till now, there are no totally reliable means of collecting students’ fees without compromise. What I mean is that the system of school fees collection, even though it might be through ICT, it is still not that effective as to ensure that students who hasn’t pay their school fees will have no business sitting for exams and collecting their results.

The University of Calabar is among the few institutions that have embraced e-learning and it is expected to reduce teacher-student physical contact. E-learning is already in place but it hasn’t covered all the faculties and departments; it is a gradual thing. In some departments, students don’t need to go to class and there is an e-learning board where they go and download what has been taught and read at their own pace and time. But they must conform with the date of the exam because the date of the exam is not staggered.

The system should be able to detect that a particular student hasn’t paid his or her fees. There are few other things in the university that needs to be tightened so that the university can improve physically because if you go to some universities, you will see that there is need for collaborative efforts. The number of students attending universities and using its resources, including UNICAL doesn’t correlate with the fees collected. So, there are so much leakages and I will be glad to see that universities will introduce systems that should be able to capture students from the day an admission is offered to him or her till the day he or she leaves the school.

What would you like to be remembered for as the pro-chancellor of UNICAL?

I would like to be remembered for introducing new things in the university. I came in and I met seven committees and I felt that there are some areas that were left unchecked and unutilized. My prime function is to ensure that the university improves their lot through improved income generation. I saw areas that were ought to be brought into the income generating unit. I had to bring them onboard. We created five more committees headed by committed and dedicated council members and they are unraveling things. Like I told you earlier, bureaucracy in federal universities makes it possible for universities to tolerate wastages which is not good. Wastages account for poor funding in the university. Universities are poorly funded and since Federal Government alone cannot provide the needs of the institutions, we have to look inwards to see how to run the affairs of the universities without lowering standard. That is what I want to be remembered for. I also want to be remembered for ensuring that there is open access to all that are involved in the university. Be it in the lowest or higher cadre. For now, I want to be remembered for ensuring that there is a smoother relationship among the staff, students and the management of the university.