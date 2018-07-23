Unholy alliance

How do I know? Ask the Nigerian voter

He is in love with his tormentor. He defends him with passion. He is ready to kill anyone that as much as speaks a negative word against his political hero. Yet this ‘hero’ brutalises everything about him. He clears the road when the politician comes to commission the electric pole or grinding machines or shoe shine kits in the constituency. He goes on campaign train for him; often performing stunts on his rickety okada while the oga glides along in armoured limousine…some masochist you may say. The more his humiliation, the deeper his love.

We are on the road again; to 2019. And for Ekiti, the race came too soon. And to ensure that loquacious Peter the Rock Ayodele Fayose was maimed for life, the government emptied the entire security armada upon tiny Ekiti and ‘cowed it into submission’, thus lending credence to Fayose’s claims to a rocky nature.

Poor voters, clutching dirty N3000 – N4000 inducement, derisively handed out, queued up for hours, in rain or shine, to lay down their lives for government that is adept at making inane excuses for competitive failure…. For every misadventure of a government, it says the previous ruler did the same. There is joblessness and hunger in the land; but that’s how it’s always been. Nigeria is now a killing field dotted by mass graves; but we have always slaughtered one another. Corruption is ripping the country apart; na so we see am o; we are doing better to curtail it than the previous governments… And back to Ekiti – did you not see the brazen brigandage that brought Fayose himself to power? What was good for Fayose is also good for Fayemi but that is not admittance of anything o!

This essay is not about President Muhammadu Buhari, his government or All Progressives Congress, APC. It is about the willingly beguiled voters. If Ekiti’s precursor to what 2019 would be…. what is the noise about Permanent Voters Card? APC bought votes; so did Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and others, and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was complicit. It is just that one old fox outfoxed the other. If Eleka (PDP) had been declared winner, APC’s outrage would have been even more strident.