UNGA: US may totally destroy North Korea, Trump thunders

— 19th September 2017

 

United States president, Donald Trump made his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning.

The statement was laced with tirades against perceived enemy states of the US such as Iran which he decried the last nuclear deal the country had with Iran under President Barack Obama. Trump said the deal is a sham and the worst diplomatic or bilateral embarrassment in the history of US and bent on revoking it.

But his harshest word was for North Korea in addressing the nuclear recklessness of the communist country in the Korean Peninsula.

Trump unequivocally declared that  “if Pyongyang continues its nuclear provocations, the United States will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

According to Yahoo News, “President Trump used his maiden speech to the U.N. General Assembly to condemn Iran, call for global action on North Korea, and unapologetically defend his nationalistic “America First” stance before wary world leaders, administration officials said.

Trump “spoke in extremely tough terms about the North Korean menace and the threat it poses to our security and the security of all the nations in that room,” a senior White House official told reporters. “And he will talk about, as well, the enablement of the North Korean regime and what that means too.”

Ikenna Emewu

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

