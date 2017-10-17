The Sun News
Latest
17th October 2017 - UNGA elects Nigeria, 14 others to Human Rights Council
17th October 2017 - Monkey Pox: FG confirm 3 cases in Bayelsa
17th October 2017 - Groups demand implementation of DSO White Paper
17th October 2017 - Police rescue Catholic priest, cook abducted in Ebonyi
17th October 2017 - World Food Day: Oxfam stages rally, agric exhibition in Bauchi
17th October 2017 - Land dispute:  Cameroun gendarmes invade Nigerian territory, injure 6
17th October 2017 - Gunmen kill 27 in fresh herdsmen’s attack in Plateau
17th October 2017 - Senate probes revocation of oil blocks
17th October 2017 - IPOB: Army to begin deradicalisation of members  
17th October 2017 - Monkeypox patient commits suicide in Bayelsa
Home / National / UNGA elects Nigeria, 14 others to Human Rights Council

UNGA elects Nigeria, 14 others to Human Rights Council

— 17th October 2017

The UN General Assembly on Monday in New York has elected, by secret ballot, Nigeria and 14 other States to serve on the Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2018 to 2020 term.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UNHRC is the highest intergovernmental body in the UN system for matters relating to protection and promotion of human rights worldwide.

The other newly elected countries to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council are Afghanistan, Angola, Australia, Chile, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Peru, Qatar, Senegal, Slovakia, Spain and Ukraine.

All would serve three-year terms beginning on Jan. 1, 2018.

Africa and Asia-Pacific have four seats each on the council; three seats for Latin American and Caribbean; two seats for Eastern European States; and two seats for Western European and other States.

On the basis of equitable geographical distribution, Council seats are allocated to the five regional groups as follows: African States, 13 seats; Asia-Pacific States, 13 seats; Eastern European States, six seats; Latin America and Caribbean States, eight seats; and Western European and other States, seven seats.

Ghana and Nigeria are already serving out their tenure for the 2015 to 2017 term while Ghana, which initially sought re-election like Nigeria, stepped down for Nigeria to get on board for another term.

Nigeria has illustriously served the global community on the UNHRC for three terms since the establishment of the Council in 2006.

These are 2006 to 2009, 2009 to 2012 and currently, 2015 to 2017, and with the reelection, would remain on the Council till 2020.

NAN reports that the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN hosted a reception for envoys to launch Nigeria’s re-election bid on Friday in New York and solicit countries’ “firm support” for Nigeria’s re-election on the council.

The 47-member council was created by the General Assembly in 2006 to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe, address situations of human rights violations and make recommendations on them.

Its meetings are held at the UN Office in Geneva, located at Palais des Nations, which used to house the League of Nations, dissolved in 1946. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UNGA elects Nigeria, 14 others to Human Rights Council

— 17th October 2017

The UN General Assembly on Monday in New York has elected, by secret ballot, Nigeria and 14 other States to serve on the Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2018 to 2020 term. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UNHRC is the highest intergovernmental body in the UN system for matters relating to…

  • Monkey Pox: FG confirm 3 cases in Bayelsa

    — 17th October 2017

    The Federal Government has confirmed three cases of monkey pox in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, and urged Nigerians to avoid stigmatising people affected by the disease. Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, told newsmen on Monday in Abuja that the federal government sent 21 samples to Dakar, Senegal, for laboratory analysis. He said government has received…

  • Groups demand implementation of DSO White Paper

    — 17th October 2017

    From:: Magnus Eze, Abuja Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on the Federal Government to religiously implement its white paper on the nation’s Digital Switch Over (DSO) process to curb the growing allegations of fraud in the system. Addressing a press conference in Abuja, on Mibday, the National Coordinator of Human Rights Writers Association…

  • Police rescue Catholic priest, cook abducted in Ebonyi

    — 17th October 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Timothy Nwanja, abducted by gunmen in Okpokueze Nkomoro community, Imoho Development Centre, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has been rescued by the police. Also, the cook to the priest, abducted along side with her boss was also rescued. According to sources, the cleric,…

  • World Food Day: Oxfam stages rally, agric exhibition in Bauchi

    — 17th October 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI Oxfam Nigeria, Bauchi State office, on Monday, carried out a peaceful rally and an agricultural show/exhibition of agricultural commodities, within Bauchi metropolis, as parts of efforts to mark the 2017 World Food Day and Grow Week. The activities were organised under the Livelihoods and Nutritional Empowerment (LINE) project being implemented by…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share