UNGA: Buhari meets Obama as UN plans $559m aid

President Muhammadu Buhari is in New York, United States of America to participate at the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed this development on his Twitter page, yesterday. The president would also attend a high-level summit, to be hosted by the UN, on “Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants.”

According to Adesina, while in New York, Buhari would meet with his US counterpart, President Barack Obama. They are scheduled to meet in New York, tomorrow, on the sidelines of Obama’s final appearance at the UN General Assembly session.

In a related development, the United Nations has said, at least, nine million people are in urgent need of aid in Nigeria’s northeast and neighbouring countries.

The UN Regional Humanitarian Coordinator, Toby Lanzer, said, at least, $559 million would be needed in the next four months to ease the crisis in Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

He said more than six million people were “severely food insecure” with 568,000 children acutely malnourished, adding that the UN has appealed to Britain and other western governments for help. Lanzer said at the Chatham House in London: “With population growth of speed and nature, in an area where everyone is already poor, the environment is incredibly stressed.

“There is a never-ending stream of heavier violence, it is only natural to conclude that more people will migrate,” he said.

he Heads of State of the Lake Chad Basin and donor countries would meet at UNGA holding .