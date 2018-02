Executive Director of the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA), Natalia Kanem, has appointed a Nigerian, Mr. Kunle Adeniyi, as the Fund’s Representative in The Gambia.

Adeniyi’s appointment takes effective from January 1, 2018.

Mr. Adeniyi had since handed over his Letter of Credence to Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ousainou Darbo.

With this appointment, Adeniyi becomes the first ever UNFPA Representative in The Gambia. In handing over his credentials, the new UNFPA Representative pledged the Organisation’s commitment to support The Gambia in its development aspiration especially in the area of Maternal Health, women’s empowerment and youth leadership and participation.