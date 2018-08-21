– The Sun News
You’re unfair to Wike, Rivers govt tells ex-Lagos gov

Ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, is still in the eye of the storm following his attack of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, with Rivers State government accusing him of being unfair to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu, in his statement, on Sunday, had alleged that Tambuwal dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because some PDP members, like Rivers State governor Wike, promised him the PDP presidential ticket.

Tinubu had said: “Governor Tambuwal’s exit can be distilled to one cause; he covets the presidency. However, he had not the stomach to challenge President Buhari in a primary. Tambuwal felt further insulted that he would be compelled to face a direct primary just to retain the governorship nomination. But for the promise made by PDP headliners, like Rivers State Governor Wike, that he would have the PDP presidential nomination, Tambuwal would not have left. His exit had nothing to do with governance of the nation. It was about forging a personal ambition predicated on the defeat of progressive reform not the advancement of it.”

Reacting to this, a statement by Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Barr Emma Okah, said Governor Wike had a culture of respecting elders, including Senator Tinubu, but wondered why the former governor did not reciprocate that gesture.

Okah said: “Governor Wike never discussed the political ambition of Governor Tambuwal with Senator Tinubu any day, and so Senator Tinubu cannot rely on mere rumour to speak unfairly about the governor in the way he did.”

Okah described Tambuwal as a mature adult, who has the capacity to take critical political decisions for himself without prompting from Governor Wike.

“When as Speaker of House of Representatives, Governor Tambuwal defected from the ruling PDP to the APC, why did Senator Tinubu not say that Governor Wike had a hand in it at that time, or is it because it favoured Senator Tinubu’s APC?” Okah queried, urging that elders should exercise restraint at times like this.

