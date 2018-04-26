Unethical conduct, bane of Nigeria’s progress–FG

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Thursday, said unethical conduct among political leaders and followers constituted the bane of the country’s growth at all levels.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this at a book presentation titled ‘ Leadership, Culture and Ethics in Nigeria,’ edited by the Director General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Dr Ferdinand Anikwe, in Abuja.

Mohammed added that until Nigerians at all levels uphold carefully to the cultural values of Africa that preach peace, brotherhood, respect and honour for the elderly, self-control and forgiveness, harmony and deligence, unity and honesty, the country would continue to grope economically, security wise in the dark.

Mohammed, who was represented by the Director, Cultural Industries, Liz Ihezue Iwumadi, called on Nigerians to be “passionate stakeholders in advocating ethical conduct at all levels.”

The Minister added that “respecting values is the surest way of ensuring a just and sustainable society for all and generations to come.

“I wish to assure you that we will continue to reckon with our traditional institution as well as give them the necessary support as custodians of our culture and traditions.”

On his part, Director General of CBAAC, Ferdinand Anikwe, called on Nigerians to see themselves first as Nigerian before cultural linens.

He also added “we should come up with home grown solution to our political problems.

“It is either as a result of intellectual laziness or the lack of interest, our intellectuals have not focused on such research.”

In his remarks, President, International Theatre Institute of Nigeria, Prof Emmanuel Dandaura advised Nigerians to take part in local tourism by using the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to traverse the length and breath of other parts of Nigeria in order to learn the different cultures and values.