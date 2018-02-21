The Sun News
Home / National / UNDP launches 5-yr entrepreneur skill with 50 IDPs youths

UNDP launches 5-yr entrepreneur skill with 50 IDPs youths

— 21st February 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The United Nations Development Programmed (UNDP) has commenced five years training programme for entrepreneur skill with 50 youths displaced by Boko Haram insurgency.

UNDP Country Director, Samuel Bwalia, told journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, after the first phase of the training, which was designed to help unemployed youths get needed skill to venture into various business of their choice.

“UNDP is partnering with the Nigerian government to train the youths mostly internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the 27 local governments in Borno Sttae to be self reliance especially with the impact of insurgency on the socio-economic life of the people in the northeast,” Bwalia said in an interaction with journalists.

He said the programme was expected to last for five years to provide business skill including development of business through proposals, risk taking, survey and others.

He also said the first batch of trainees had received adequate skills that would help them start a new business or improve on the one they have already started. “The programme will run from this year into the next five years,” he disclosed.

He said it was to stimulate entrepreneurship in Nigeria, support young people who were yearning for new skill and opportunities to be employed.

He expressed concern about the impact of the conflict in the northeast on the people, adding that the programme would go a long way to address social issue which could resurface in the post insurgency era.

Some of the trainees said they attended oral interview through their local government area and were selected in the fianal process by the UNDP to benefit from the training.

