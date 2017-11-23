The Sun News
UNDP constructs 300 houses for Borno IDPs

— 23rd November 2017

The United Nations Development Programme has begun the construction of 300 housing units for internally displaced persons in Borno State, the agency said in its fact-sheet.

The prospective beneficiaries are victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

The data made available, in Maiduguri, on Thursday, show that the projects are in Ngwom community in Mafa Local Government Area.

The UN agency stated that 288 of the houses were under construction, while work on the remaining 12 had not stated.

The agency also stated that it constructed a clinic,  288 market stalls, 20 shops, as well as six classrooms, one administrative block and a store at the primary school in the community.

It stated that the clinic would be equipped by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The agency said it had also distributed 210 bags of assorted fertilisers, 105 knapsack sprayers and 120 goats to farmers in the community.

The agency also stated that it distributed  2,100kg of   sorghum seeds, 2, 100kg of millet seeds, 2, 362.5kg of cowpea seeds and 24 cartons of chemicals to farmers.

It also  highlighted some of its proposed projects, including a police out-post, borehole, installation of solar equipment at the clinic, distribution of agricultural inputs for fish farmers and livelihood support.

It also proposes to provide unconditional grants to women and young girls, train youth entrepreneurs on micro and small business enterprises and train local government officials.

“The training is to build the capacity of local government officials on provision of basic community services, maintenance of public infrastructure, planning and monitoring skill,” it stated.  (NAN)
