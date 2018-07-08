The Sun News
Latest
8th July 2018 - Undocumented influx of Fulani into communities must stop – Middle Belt Forum
8th July 2018 - Poly sacks rector in Osun over PhD certificate scandal
8th July 2018 - Ogun 2019: Isiaka meets ADC exco, seeks support
8th July 2018 - Top five players who have never lifted the World Cup
8th July 2018 - Your Edo rigging template won’t work in Ekiti, Fayose replies Oshiomhole
8th July 2018 - Okorocha calls for restructuring of Police Trust Fund
8th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Working against peoples’ will, invitation to democratic doom – cleric
8th July 2018 - Moses Simon to quit Gent for 10 million Euros
8th July 2018 - AFCON 2019: Omeruo confident Eagles’ll qualify
8th July 2018 - We’ll crush R-APC’s rebellion, Oshiomhole boasts
Home / National / Undocumented influx of Fulani into communities must stop – Middle Belt Forum

Undocumented influx of Fulani into communities must stop – Middle Belt Forum

— 8th July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called for an immediate end to the undocumented influx of Fulani from the whole world to communities across the central Nigeria.
The Forum also restated its preparedness to negotiate and renegotiate the position of the middle belt in the Nigeria state with apparently recognized power blocks like the Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo.
Speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital to herald the Forum’s Mega Rally and Conference billed to take place next week, Chairman, Local Organizing Committee for the event, Prof. Alloy Ihuah said the conference would help the middle belt search for the proper definition of its place and identity in the Nigerian political and economic structures.
Ihuah disclosed that the Mega Rally/Conference themed; Restructuring Nigeria and Awakening” would be an assembly of best intellectuals in the Middle Belt to interrogate the Nigerian structure in line with the principles and tenets of true federalism to ensure the survival of the country against the forces of division and discrimination.
“There is an increasing identity consciousness and awareness in Nigeria. The middle Belt is also experiencing this increasing consciousness and awareness. There is need to change the current political and security situation in the country. There is urgent need to change the herdsmen narrative to that of militias or terrorists deploying the janjaweed strategy.
“Our concerns regarding skewed and falsified census figures, discriminatory delineation of federal/state constituencies and discriminatory blockage to opportunities in education, national economy, appointments and promotion in public service must stop.”
The Forum also lamented what it described as the increased threat and forceful Islamisation, discrimination against Christian minorities in recruitments into the armed forces, other security agencies and para-military formations in the country.
“The Middle Belt Forum is guided by the consciousness to check the following: possibility of our identities being submerged under the Hausa/Fulani, gradual extinction of our languages and our cultures as well as gradual take-over of our lands and other natural endowments.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Undocumented influx of Fulani into communities must stop – Middle Belt Forum

— 8th July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called for an immediate end to the undocumented influx of Fulani from the whole world to communities across the central Nigeria. The Forum also restated its preparedness to negotiate and renegotiate the position of the middle belt in the Nigeria state with apparently recognized power blocks…

  • Poly sacks rector in Osun over PhD certificate scandal

    — 8th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Igbajo Polytechnic, Igbajo, Osun State, has sacked its Acting Rector, Akinola Olaolu, for allegedly using a fraudulent PhD certificates to get the job. This was disclosed at the weekend by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the institution, Chief Olajide Oyewole, while addressing pressmen over the scandal. Oyewole said…

  • DEFECTS

    Ogun 2019: Isiaka meets ADC exco, seeks support

    — 8th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Two-time governorship candidate in Ogun and 2019 gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Party (ADC), Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, on Friday, met with the Ogun State Executive of the party and sought for its support, ahead of the 2019 elections. Speaking during the visit to the party secretariat in Abeokuta, Isiaka,…

  • TOP FIVE - NEVER LIFTED - WORLD CUP

    Top five players who have never lifted the World Cup

    — 8th July 2018

    The 2018 World Cup has seen some giant teams like Germany, Argentina, Portugal and Spain deposed in the early stages of the competition. With some of the best players on the planet playing in these sides, they will have to wait another four years for a chance at glory. A number of talented players have…

  • FAYOSE

    Your Edo rigging template won’t work in Ekiti, Fayose replies Oshiomhole

    — 8th July 2018

    Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said nothing is haunting him and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the people of the state go to poll next Saturday to elect a new governor, but that he and his party were only demanding the conduct of credible, free and fair election, declaring that…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share