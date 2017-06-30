The Sun News
Latest
30th June 2017 - Understanding the promise of Anambra Airport City Project
29th June 2017 - Russia: 5 men convicted of murdering Putin critic Nemtsov
29th June 2017 - UN Refugee Agency urges other countries to help Italy
29th June 2017 - South Sudan says aid workers cannot go to ‘insecure’ rebel-held areas
29th June 2017 - Int’l Widows’ Day: Ambode’s wife empowers 103 widows
29th June 2017 - Osinbajo approves appointments of INEC commissioners
29th June 2017 - Admiral Ikoli for burial Friday
29th June 2017 - Udom Emmanuel’s aide quits over ‘poor condition of service’
29th June 2017 - UNILORIN student drowned in swimming pool
29th June 2017 - BREAKING: UK deports 28 Nigerians
Home / Cover / Features / Understanding the promise of Anambra Airport City Project

Understanding the promise of Anambra Airport City Project

— 30th June 2017

By Okechukwu Anarado

It goes beyond rational doubts that one of the biggest stories of Governor Willie Obianos administration in the past three years is the Anambra Airport City project at Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area.

    The first basic thing to note about this landmark project is that besides the 1,500 hectares of land on which the Airport City is designed to sit, the $2 billion project is being domiciled in the state at no other cost to either Ndi-Anambra or the state government. A consortium of Chinese and Nigerian firms bear the cost of constructing and managing the facility, which, on completion, will comprise an international airport with two runways, shopping malls, industrial and business parks, a five-star hotel and a well appointed Chinese neighbourhood. Apart from its function, as an international airport capable of landing any size of airplane, Umueri would provide refueling facilities for international aircraft on transit. The aviation fuel will be sourced from Orient Refinery, an indigenous firm in the locality.

Umueri Airport City project runs a BOMT plan where the financiers will Build, Operate, Manage and Transfer the project to the state in the course of time. The airport will provide over 1,200 direct jobs and well over 3,600 indirect jobs. Again, the Umueri community, on whose land the project is directly domiciled, will in perpetuity receive 3% of the net profit annually, as the project managers’ response to corporate social responsibility international best practices.

Noted across the globe as entrepreneurial, adventurous and resilient above their peers in any part of sub Saharan Africa, Ndi-Anambra are most enthusiastic and anxious about the fruition of this impressive initiative. They interpret the scheme, as the boldest measure ever taken by any government in South East Nigeria to place the business world, with its expansive opportunities, at their reach. For this, the people are very eager to see the Airport City objectified within the projected thirty six months schedule.

When, therefore, some muffled voices that first found vent in the free windows of the social media started pigeonholing the efficacy of the airport project in enhancing the state’s economy and the citizens, one wondered what economic rationales or political persuasions underpinned such argument. Until Chief Osita Chidoka recently declared the airport project a white elephant scheme, the puzzlement about the probable source of the earlier syndicated outbursts subsisted. His claim lends a proper angle to the muffled narrative. Probably driven by the fancy of a fleeting moment of service as Aviation Minister, Chidoka thought of scoring a bulls eye by picking holes in Gov. Obiano’s airport scheme; the conclusions would then be that the oracle of aviation has spoken, so Obiano’s airport and the people’s enthusiasm would be consigned to linger, if not languish, perpetually in limbo.

But Chidoka might just have chosen to cut the nose simply to satisfy a malicious urge to spite the face. His languid stint with aviation and his fledgling political sentiments to govern Anambra State come 17th of March, 2018 cast questions on the efficacy of this critique of his.

Now that Chidoka can stake anything within his reach to covet Chief Obiano’s seat, he has chosen to lead a childlike advocacy against a project he should have ordinarily leveraged on to gain mileage in his electoral stake. He simply went the way of the opposition in the state, who still find it odd to acknowledge any good in Obianos reign. Not even Anambras most sought after security/safety brand, the workers welfare priority schedule, the various aspects of grassroots economic mobilisation and empowerments; not the growth in education, the infrastructural uplift (all achieved under excruciating national economic recession) merit any kind word from the opposition.    

It would have been strange if the palpable joy Ndi-Anambra express in the Aero City missed the attention of those wishing Obiano’s administration poor performance, as an excuse for their exegesis on alternative government. But Obiano would not falter in his strategic approach to governance. His economic enablers, with security of life and property on the lead, have continued to increase and improve private sector driven economic activities in Anambra State so much so that the squeeze of the national economic woe is ameliorated in the state.

The security in Anambra has made government’s economic and other policies flourish. It is the same stability in the polity that attracted huge private investments of over $3bn in the agricultural sector that has brought the consortium of Elite International Investment Limited, Sinoking Enterprises Investment Limited and Orient Petroleum Resources Limited to do the Umueri Airport City Project. And just as Coshed Farms, Anaku; JOSAN Farms, Ufuma; DelFarms, and Lynden Poultry Farm, both at Igbariam, operate at no incidental costs to either the government or people of the state, the Umueri project is by no means any kind of mortgage, as Chidoka and his co-travelers would want to make the world believe.

The terms of engagement of these firms with the state government encumber neither the present nor the future of their host communities or the rest of Ndi-Anambra.

By the way, should a shallow utterance on Umueri Airport City by someone whose desperation to drive Anambra State affairs has ensnared and made vulnerable even in his earlier postulation that People leaving PDP  are political jobbers with no character  with no principles, who have never won any free and fair election in Anambra, constitute any perturbation to the lofty political values of the Anambra electorate? Osita Chidoka, a United Progressive Party proselyte today, will soon denigrate the party faster than he just did PDP where his cake was baked beyond doubts.

Okechukwu Anarado wrote from Adazi-Nnukwu             

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Understanding the promise of Anambra Airport City Project

— 30th June 2017

By Okechukwu Anarado It goes beyond rational doubts that one of the biggest stories of Governor Willie Obianos administration in the past three years is the Anambra Airport City project at Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area.     The first basic thing to note about this landmark project is that besides the 1,500…

Share

  • Russia: 5 men convicted of murdering Putin critic Nemtsov

    — 29th June 2017

    A court on Thursday convicted five men of murdering Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, over two years after he was shot dead near the Kremlin. Nemtsov, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critics, was murdered in 2015 as he walked across a bridge in the heart of Moscow after dining with his girlfriend. Aged…

    Share

  • UN Refugee Agency urges other countries to help Italy

    — 29th June 2017

    Italy should not be the only country taking in migrants, who have crossed the Mediterranean Sea, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday, backing Rome’s call for burden-sharing. Earlier, Italy threatened to turn away foreign ships ran by Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) that carried rescued migrants unless other EU countries agreed to help. “Solutions cannot just…

    Share

  • South Sudan says aid workers cannot go to ‘insecure’ rebel-held areas

    — 29th June 2017

    South Sudan’s government says it may withhold permission for aid workers to go to some rebel-held areas on security grounds. The president’s spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny, made this known on Thursday, after the UN complained aid convoys were being blocked. He said: “We cannot allow them (aid workers) to go and then be hit by…

    Share

  • Int’l Widows’ Day: Ambode’s wife empowers 103 widows

    — 29th June 2017

    To celebrate the 2017 International Widows’ Day, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Thursday empowered at least 103 widows across age category with financial assistance, equipment support and skills training programme, during an event organized by her foundation, Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative, HOFOWEM, at Oregun, Ikeja. Empowerment materials distributed…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share