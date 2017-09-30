Undergraduate kills mum for refusing him money

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Tragedy struck in Benin City on Thursday when a 22-year-old undergraduate murdered his mother over her alleged failure to give him money.

The suspect, identified as Caleb Obasogie and last child of his deceased mother, Josephine Igbineweka, 55, allegedly committed the crime at their residence, 31A, Iyamu Street, Off Textile Mill Road, Benin City at about 8 am.

He reportedly locked himself and his mother in a room in their apartment, stabbed and ripped her stomach with a broken Pepsi bottle and dangled her mother’s womb before neighbours who rushed in to rescue her.

Sources said the deceased had passed the night in a neighbour’s house after her killer- son locked her out for not giving him the money he demanded.

It was learnt that Obasogie is a final year education student of the University of Benin, while his late mother was a beer parlour operator in Benin.

A woman who claimed to have accommodated the deceased overnight when her son locked her out and other neighbours, described the tragedy as unfortunate, horrible and a scene from a horror movie.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and is being detained at Textile Mill Road police division in Benin City.

His arrest was confirmed by Edo Police Command spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe.