The Sun News
Latest
30th September 2017 - Undergraduate kills mum for refusing him money
30th September 2017 - Why FG wants to scuttle my presidential ambition –Fayose
30th September 2017 - FG targets $1b tax revenue
30th September 2017 - I can’t date lazy, pompous men –Belinda Effah, actress
30th September 2017 - Billionaire Akin-Olugbade’s good deeds rewarded
30th September 2017 - Why Unoma Akpabio is still off the radar
30th September 2017 - Bimbo Ogunbanjo wears new hat
30th September 2017 - Dikko Nwachukwu set to fly
30th September 2017 - Adeleye Fabusoro raises the bar
30th September 2017 - Adaku Ufere wins Attorney of The Year award
Home / National / Undergraduate kills mum for refusing him money

Undergraduate kills mum for refusing him money

— 30th September 2017

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Tragedy struck in Benin City on Thursday when a 22-year-old undergraduate murdered his mother over her alleged failure to give him money.

 The suspect, identified as Caleb Obasogie and last child of his deceased mother, Josephine Igbineweka, 55, allegedly committed the crime at their residence, 31A, Iyamu Street, Off Textile Mill Road, Benin City at about 8 am.

He reportedly locked himself and his mother in a room in their apartment, stabbed and ripped her stomach with a broken Pepsi bottle and dangled her mother’s womb before neighbours who rushed in to rescue her.

Sources said the deceased had passed the night in a neighbour’s house after her killer- son locked her out for not giving him the money he demanded.

It was learnt that Obasogie is a final year education student of the University of Benin, while his late mother was a beer parlour operator in Benin.

A woman who claimed to have accommodated the deceased overnight when her son locked her out and other neighbours, described the tragedy as unfortunate, horrible and a scene from a horror movie.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and is being detained at Textile Mill Road police division in Benin City.

His arrest was confirmed by Edo Police Command spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Undergraduate kills mum for refusing him money

— 30th September 2017

From Tony Osauzo, Benin Tragedy struck in Benin City on Thursday when a 22-year-old undergraduate murdered his mother over her alleged failure to give him money.  The suspect, identified as Caleb Obasogie and last child of his deceased mother, Josephine Igbineweka, 55, allegedly committed the crime at their residence, 31A, Iyamu Street, Off Textile Mill…

  • Why FG wants to scuttle my presidential ambition –Fayose

    — 30th September 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti   Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the imminent defeat of President Muhammadu Buhari in a free and fair election in 2019 is the major reason the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government is harassing and intimidating his aides and associates. He also said the blunt truth he told Nigerians…

  • FG targets $1b tax revenue

    — 30th September 2017

    • Deploys 700 community tax officers to 9 states The Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) has deployed over 700 graduates as Community Tax Liaison Officers(CTLOs) to nine states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The CTLOs have been handed the responsibility of creating awareness about the VAIDS scheme and taxation…

  • Nasarawa targets N25b as monthly IGR

    — 30th September 2017

    ■ Generates over N3b in 2017 From Linus Oota, Lafia Acting Chairman, Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service Board, Alhaji Usman Okposhi has explained that between January and August 2017, the board has generated over N3billion as internally generated revenue for the state government, noting that the target of the board is to generate up to…

  • StarTimes showcases new exciting series on StarPlus

    — 30th September 2017

    As part of efforts to boost family viewership base and give more choices to subscribers, StarTimes has added a new channel, StarPlus to its rich list of programmes. StarPlus channel, a part of 21st Century Fox’s Star India network, is a Hindi language general entertainment television based in India. It highlights a mix of family…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share