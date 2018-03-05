The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - Underage voters: INEC threatening democracy –PDP
5th March 2018 - Rann: Killing of UN aid workers shocking, callous –Refugee Commission
5th March 2018 - Cross River: Politics of endorsement
5th March 2018 - Igbo need paradigm shift, not presidency –Anya
5th March 2018 - Readers’ day
5th March 2018 - How Nigerians shoot Nigeria in the foot
5th March 2018 - Jenifer Chidinma 07017665610
5th March 2018 - APC’ll disintegrate without Buhari –Sen Sani 
5th March 2018 - Signature bonuses: Nigeria loses N112bn revenue over delayed bid round
5th March 2018 - We’ve created platform for matching SMEs with markets –Dozie, Diamond Bank boss
Home / Politics / Underage voters: INEC threatening democracy –PDP

Underage voters: INEC threatening democracy –PDP

— 5th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the declaration by chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, that there were no underage voters in Kano State as a threat to the country’s democracy.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused Yakubu of allowing the  Federal Government to push him into making such false declaration.

It said the declaration of the INEC boss that no minors were registered as voters in Kano State, despite documentary evidence in the public domain and even by some of his officials, has raised  doubts  about the sincerity of the electoral body to deliver  free, fair and credible elections in  2019.

The PDP recalled that it had raised the alarm that the panel, made up of INEC officials, set up by Yakubu to probe reports of underage voting in the recent Kano State Local Government election, was designed to produce a predetermined end, and said it has been vindicated. 

The opposition party called on Nigerians and members of the international community to take note of alleged plots by INEC and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conceal the  existence of underage voters in Kano and Katsina states.

PDP said: “Nigerians will recall that when the issue first came to the fore, the APC mounted a staunch and unyielding defence for INEC, thus, betraying their vested interests in the illegality.

“INEC, on its part, issued an initial reaction confirming the existence of underage voting in the February 10, 2018 Kano council poll,  but attempted to shift the blame to the Kano State government which conducted the poll. 

“When confronted with the fact that it was INEC and not Kano state that registered the minors and issued them with valid voter’s card, the commission, again, tried to exonerate itself by claiming that its officials registered the minors following threats by the communities.

“In the face of these INEC’s embarrassing dances, how then did Prof. Yakubu’s committee arrive at its findings when even officials of INEC, including those who superintended over the registration of the minors, had already declared the reasons behind their action? The entire world is shocked at how INEC, under Prof. Yakubu, is caving in to pressure by APC to manipulate processes leading to the 2019 general election.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Underage voters: INEC threatening democracy –PDP

— 5th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the declaration by chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, that there were no underage voters in Kano State as a threat to the country’s democracy. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused Yakubu of allowing…

  • Rann: Killing of UN aid workers shocking, callous –Refugee Commission

    — 5th March 2018

    • FG’ll rout insurgents –Ndoma-Egba Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, with agency report The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has described as shocking and callous, the gruesome murder of aid workers of the United Nations (UN) rendering humanitarian service in Rann, Kalabalge Local Government area of Borno State. Three aid workers were killed,…

  • Cross River: Politics of endorsement

    — 5th March 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar  Endorsement has become a new jargon among the political class. It is a brand name that politicians use now to re-jig the hitherto lull political space.  Since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced dates for the commencement of political activities ahead of 2019, politicians have returned to the chessboard. There have…

  • Igbo need paradigm shift, not presidency –Anya

    — 5th March 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje 81 years old Anya O. Anya, a professor of Zoology knows Nigeria inside out.  He has served in various advisory capacities to the federal government as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Economic Summit Group and President of Nigerian Academy of Science. At a time the clamour for Igbo to produce the president of Nigeria is…

  • APC’ll disintegrate without Buhari –Sen Sani 

    — 5th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Senator Shehu Sani has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have disintegrated without President Muhammadu Buhari with the party. Speaking after his appearance before the Segun Oni-led  Reconciliation Committee on Kaduna crisis, at the party’s headquarters, at the weekend, Senator Sani warned that the future of the party in the 2019 general…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share