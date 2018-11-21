2019 AFCON Qualifier: Omeruo optimistic of Eagles (Eagles’) victory over Bafana Bafana” Finally from THISDAY Back Page Headline of November 5: “There was a party: Who has jazzed APC” What of the vital question mark? Common Usage Errors: (1.) He has fine stationeries

(1a.) He has fine stationery

(2.) The school lacks science equipment (2a.) The school lacks science equipment

(3.) The rain caused many damages (3a.) The rain caused much damage

(4.) His luggages were seized

(4a.) His luggage was seized

(5.) The cattle is grazing

(5a.) The cattle are grazing

(6.) The police has caught the robbers (6a.) The police have caught the robbers (7.) Statistics are

(7a.) Statistics is interesting

(8.) Measles are terrible

(8a.) Measles is terrible

(9.) She rejected the advices of her friends

(9a.) She rejected the advice of her friends

(10.) Ten kilometers are a long distance (10a.) Ten kilometers is a long distance (11.) The man which came here has left (11a.) The man who came here has left (12.) The woman which son returned has arrived

(12a.) The woman whose son returned has arrived

(13.) The dog chased Bisi and I

(13a.) ThedogchasedBisiandme (14.) To we boys, heavy meals are necessary

(14a.) To us boys, heavy meals are necessary

(15.) Between Tolu and I there is no difference

(15a.) Between Tolu and me, there is no difference

(16.) It was him that took the book (16a.) It was he that took the book

(17.) It seems to be them

(17a.) It seems to be they

(18.) Harry is taller than me

(18a.) Harry is taller than I

(19.) The man and his wife love themselves

(19a) The man and his wife love each other

(21.) I met an European tourist

(21a.) I met a European tourist

(22.) He scarcely greets somebody (22a.) He scarcely greets anybody

(23.) He hasn’t some money

(23a.) He hasn’t any money

(24.) He took much yams for her comfort

(24a.) He took too many yams for her comfort

(25.) Each of them have been here (25a.) Each of them has been here

(26.) None of the students write well (26a.) None of the students writes well (27.) They bought a few sugar and salt (27a.) They bought a little sugar and salt (28.) Since he is almost blind, he sees a little

(28a.) Since he is almost blind, he sees little

(29.) There is a little milk left; it won’t be (29a.) There is little milk left; it won’t be enough for tea enough for tea (30.) Since he has few oranges he can give us some (30a.) Since he has a few oranges, he can give us some (31.) The poor feels oppressed

31a.) The poor feel oppressed

(32.) The sick is not well catered for (32a.) The sick are not well catered for (33.) The worst are yet to come