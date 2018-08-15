UNDEDSS mourns death of Gov. Dickson’s mother

NAN

The United Niger Delta Energy Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has enjoined the people of Niger Delta to join in mourning the death of Mama Goldcoast Dickson, mother of Bayelsa Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dickson, on August 10, confirmed the death of his mother, popularly known as Mama Goldcoast.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, said the late Mrs Dickson died of cancer at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, Houston, Texas, United States where she was receiving treatment.

She was 72 years old.

UNDEDESS Secretary General, Mr Tony Uranta, in a statement on Wednesday, described the incident as a very sad one.

Uranta commended the stoicness which the grand old lady exhibited even as she battled her terminal illness to the end.

“ Mama Goldcoast was a loving and caring mother to all who crossed her paths while she was alive. She gave succour to many and never refused to open her door to anyone in need.

“Her death is a huge loss to our people.

“We know that Gov. Dickson is a strong man, but losing a mother can be discomforting.

“UNDEDSS, as a coalition of Niger Delta cultural and pressure groups, urge all Niger Deltans to pray for the family and the repose of her soul.

“We pray that God grants him and the whole Dickson clan the fortitude to bear this loss at this pivotal time in Nigeria,” he said.