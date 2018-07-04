Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks

A visit to Jabi, Garki, Nyanya and Gwarimpa highlighted the health hazards posed by unhygienic markets. The environment is most times dirty thus serving as a breeding ground for communicable diseases like malaria, typhoid and diarrhoea. The terrible stench that emanates from these markets and parks is found more in the food and meats sections. Most sections where these foods are being sold are the filthiest as food items are displayed close to heaps of garbage. Some residents who spoke with Daily Sun also gave reports of social vices like armed robbery and prostitution around these markets and parks. It was discovered there is always robbery from 8pm when darkness has taken over and majority of people are trying to get to their various abodes. At Garki Village Market, traders expressed frustration at being made to pay local refuse collectors to collect refuse which they say is in the region of N100-N200 depending on size. They claimed that the refuse is either not evacuated or not properly handled. This, they say contributes to the filthiness of the markets. Faith Chijioke, a tailor, said: “We pay the local refuse collectors depending on how serious the cleaning would be, but most times we pay them N100. Sometimes when we don’t have more than that to spare they still help us. We sweep and gather the dirt ourselves and they come as early as possible to carry it to a nearby dumpster. But, the refuse is often not properly disposed.”

It was also discovered that the drainage system in Jabi is another glaring evidence as holes and gutters are dug haphazardly, leaving the environment odorous. In most cases, the little waterways available are usually blocked by indiscriminate waste dumps. Emmanuel Udoh, a panel beater, who stays behind Jabi Park, a place popularly known as “Jabi Forest, said: “Many residents have taken it as a habit to drop their wastes in gutters when it is raining, which eventually blocks drainages. After raining, you just see wastes people have been storing, including nylon bags that are enveloped with one thing or the other. “From 7am, barrow pushers pack dirt from Jabi Park more than 10 times a day. Every five to 10 minutes, a barrow pusher dumps refuse here and the authorities have stopped giving listening ears to our complain. “We have gotten used to it because it is a normal thing for everyone here. Countless times both young and old, especially hawkers, drop their faeces. There is a public toilet and bathroom for everybody, the fee is N30 but not everybody can spare N30 so they rather use the refuse dump. “This same place that has turned to a large dumping site still leads to a mechanic workshop and the pathways smell bad. It is filled with excrete and it is unfortunate that many of us here are used to it. My colleague can eat ‘Amala’ and ‘Ewedu’ with flies petching on his food and he still wouldn’t mind, we are in Nigeria, we don’t have a choice because we have to survive. “The people who are really in charge of environmental issues in Jabi are either not working or don’t exist. May be, they focus on the well developed areas with tarred roads I guess because the only people cleaning this park are barrow pushers.”