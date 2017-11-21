The Sun News
Latest
21st November 2017 - Unclear if any minister will attend Mugabe’s cabinet meeting: spokesman
21st November 2017 - Myanmar hopes for deal with Bangladesh on Rohingya refugees – Suu Kyi
21st November 2017 - Ekwueme was a great Nigerian – Gov. Ortom
21st November 2017 - Maryam Sanda arrested for stabbing ex-PDP national chair’s son to death
21st November 2017 - BREAKING: Kaduna education commissioner, Prof. Nok is dead
21st November 2017 - Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa calls on Mugabe to step down
21st November 2017 - Iranian president declares end of Islamic State
21st November 2017 - Ambode mourns death of Ekwueme
21st November 2017 - JUST IN: Suicide bomber kills 30 in Adamawa as Gov. Bindow calls for calm
21st November 2017 - Fayose signs anti-cultism bill into law
Home / World News / Unclear if any minister will attend Mugabe’s cabinet meeting: spokesman

Unclear if any minister will attend Mugabe’s cabinet meeting: spokesman

— 21st November 2017

Zimbabwe’s information minister said on Tuesday he did not know whether ministers would attend a cabinet meeting called by President Robert Mugabe at his State House offices, the first since a military takeover on Nov. 15.

“I do not know whether anyone will attend,” SK Moyo told Reuters hours before parliament was due to sit to start proceedings to impeach the 93-year-old leader.

Cabinet meetings normally start at 7.30 GMT.

Mugabe faces the start of impeachment proceedings on Tuesday that could see him ousted within the week, against the backdrop of a military takeover dubbed “Operation Restore Legacy”.

The ruling ZANU-PF party plans to bring the impeachment motion in parliament, after a Monday noon deadline expired for the besieged 93-year-old leader to resign and bring the curtain down on nearly four decades in power.

Impeachment would be an ignominious end to the career of the “Grand Old Man” of African politics, once lauded as an anti-colonial hero and the only leader Zimbabwe has known since it gained independence from Britain in 1980.

Mugabe has so far shown no signs of stepping down and has called for the weekly cabinet meeting to take place as usual on Tuesday.

It would be the first time ministers sit down with him since the military took power on Wednesday.

In the draft impeachment motion, ZANU-PF, which expelled Mugabe from the party on Sunday, accused him of being a “source of instability”, flouting the rule of law and presiding over an “unprecedented economic tailspin” in the last 15 years.

It also said he had abused his constitutional mandate to favour his unpopular wife Grace, 52, whose tilt at power triggered the backlash from the army that brought tanks onto the streets of the capital.

The military operation was launched after Mugabe sacked Mnangagwa, in a move meant to boost Grace’s  chances of succeeding her husband.

Zimbabwe’s top general said on Monday talks were planned between Mugabe and Mnangagwa, who was expected back in the country soon.

Gen. Constantino Chiwenga also revealed that the army’s intervention was codenamed “Operation Restore Legacy” and was progressing well.

It has been marked by unexpected twists and turns.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Harare to celebrate the impending downfall of Mugabe, accused by critics of retaining power through terror and election-rigging and of running a once-vibrant economy into the ground.

They expected him to resign within hours. Instead Mugabe dashed their hopes with a bizarre and rambling televised address on Sunday night in which he made no mention of his own fate.

Since last week, Mugabe has been confined to his lavish “Blue Roof” residence in Harare, apart from two trips to State House to meet the generals and one to a university graduation ceremony at which he appeared to fall asleep.

Grace, known as “Gucci Grace” for her alleged fondness for extravagant shopping sprees, and at least two senior members of her “G40” political faction are believed to be holed up in the same compound.

Her stark reversal of fortune was underscored on Monday when the state-run Herald newspaper , which in August proclaimed her “A loving mother of the nation” , ran a piece headlined “Youth League slams ‘uncultured’ First Lady.”

“Grace Mugabe lacked grooming and true motherhood as shown by her foul language,” the paper quoted the ZANU-PF’s youth wing as saying. (NAN)

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekwueme was a great Nigerian – Gov. Ortom

— 21st November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the death of former Nigeria’s Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme as a huge loss to the nation and Africa at large. In a message of commiseration signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom posited that the late Ekwueme was a…

  • Maryam Sanda arrested for stabbing ex-PDP national chair’s son to death

    — 21st November 2017

    The Nigerian Police has confirmed the arrest of Maryam Sanda for allegedly stabbing her husband, Haliru Bello to death. Bello, 35, son of Haliru Bello, a former chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has been buried according to Islamic rites in Abuja, after prayers at the National Mosque. Police Public Relations Officer, DPS Anjuguri…

  • BREAKING: Kaduna education commissioner, Prof. Nok is dead

    — 21st November 2017

    Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that Kaduna State Commissioner of Education, Prof. Andrew Jonathan Nok is dead. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income…

  • Ambode mourns death of Ekwueme

    — 21st November 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Monday, expressed sadness over the demise of the first Vice President of Nigeria and elder statesman, Dr. Alex Ekwueme. Ekwueme, who was the first elected Vice-President of Nigeria in office from 1979 to 1983 died in a London Hospital at the age of 85 after a brief illness….

  • JUST IN: Suicide bomber kills 30 in Adamawa as Gov. Bindow calls for calm

    — 21st November 2017

    From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola It was a dark Tuesday in Mubi town of Adamawa State as a teenage suicide bomber reportedly killed over 30 persons. The state police command said that  the suicide attack occurred around 5:20a.m local time, at Kunu Araha, a suburb in Mubi North. It was allegedly triggered by a yet to…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share