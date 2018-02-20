The Sun News
Unclaimed looted assets’ll be sold – Buhari

— 20th February 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has said all unclaimed, looted assets, including land property, recovered by the Federal Government, would be sold and the proceeds deposited into government treasury.

The president made this known when he addressed members of Coalition of Daura Emirate who paid him a condolence visit at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari noted that many suspected looters of government resources have been denying ownership of ill-gotten property and assets across the country.

The president stated that he was not surprised by the increasing number of those denying ownership or disclaiming properties traced to them by the various anti-corruption agencies.

“Some years back, one of my schoolmates in the primary school, who worked at a cottage company before his demise, predicted that we will come to a situation when looters will deny their loots in Nigeria.

“So, as a civil servant, you have 10 houses in Abuja and even in Kaduna and abroad; the more you show them the properties, the more they will swear that it does not belong to them.

“And, we are still following the process; you know (in a) democracy, you have to follow due process and respect the rule of law.

“If you are following, you will hear that some of these looters were arrested and for those who deny their loots, then, instead of what happened before, this time around, we will sell those stolen properties and the proceeds will be deposited in government treasury.

“If the money is in government treasury, I will see who will come back after we left and reclaim them,’’ he said.

The president pledged that government will ensure availability of fertiliser and other farm inputs to farmers, to sustain successes recorded by farmers in the previous farming seasons.

He said: “Please, tell Nigerians that we are trying our best and I thank God, the rainy season is blossom, we will try to add more money to farmers and ensure the availability of fertiliser and other farm inputs.

“We will also continue to reconstruct roads and railways and provide electricity and we promise we will continue to do so.’’

Leader of the coalition, Muhammed Sale, told the president they were in his residence to condole with him over the death of his two relatives.

