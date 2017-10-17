The Sun News
17th October 2017 - Uncertainty over fate of kidnapped foreign missionaries
17th October 2017 -
17th October 2017 - Anambra non-indigenes to build unity centre, decry discrimination  
17th October 2017 - Produce Nnamdi Kanu in court of face jail, court tells lawmaker
17th October 2017 - Are Ona Kakanfo title: Why we chose Adams – Alaafin
17th October 2017 - Buhari transmits 2018-2020 MTEF to Reps
17th October 2017 - Me, return to PDP? Never – Obasanjo
17th October 2017 - Police officer, DSS operative in free for all at Bauchi Emir’s palace
17th October 2017 - Third time’s a charm: British Royals third child due in April
17th October 2017 - Ebonyi private school owners allege extortion, harassment by govt. officials
Uncertainty over fate of kidnapped foreign missionaries

Uncertainty over fate of kidnapped foreign missionaries

— 17th October 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

FIVE days after they were kidnapped, the fate of four foreign missionaries from the United Kingdom has remained uncertain.

The victims, David Donavan, Chilly Donavan, Alana (surname unknown) and Iyan (surname unknown) were abducted last Thursday by five armed men at Enekorogha creek community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

In addition to preaching, the foreigners were said to have been rendering free medical services to residents in the area for the past three years.

While their whereabouts remain uncertain, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim confirmed to newsmen in Asaba on Tuesday that his men were on the trail of the suspected culprits.

Mr. Ibrahim said preliminary investigation has revealed that the kidnap incident may not be unconnected with the present onslaught on militant activities embarked upon by the military code-named Operation Crocodile Smile.

“The victims are yet to be released but I want to assure that they will be released unhurt. I don’t want to reveal our strategy but all efforts are being made in conjunction with the Joint Task Force (JTF) toward ensuring that the victims are rescued,” he stated.

According to him, manhunt for the kidnappers has been intensified, adding that the suspects are members of Karowei militant group that has been terrorizing the creeks of late.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ibrahim on Tuesday paraded 23 suspects arrested for various crimes including kidnapping, armed robbery and murder.

He said while 14 of the suspects were arrested for kidnapping, two were arrested for armed robbery, five were held for murder and another two for other crimes which he did not mention.

Ibrahim disclosed that in the course of the breakthrough, three locally made guns, five live cartridges and 300 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Saying that the command has adopted several measures to ensure peace, safety and security of residents within the state during the ‘Ember Months’ and beyond, he solicited the continued cooperation from members of the public in the area useful information.

“I therefore urge the public not to hesitate in giving the police and other security agencies in the state timely and useful information, and all necessary support and assistance.

“In line with our resolve not only to be reactive in our policing efforts, intelligence gathering has been intensified in all parts of the state as a proactive approach in crime fighting,” he added.

