Uncapped Nigerian star, Akah begs fans to forgive Ighalo— 1st July 2018
Solape Lawal-Solarin
Emerging Nigerian star and Doha United sensation Victor Akah has called on Nigerian football fans to forget the disappointment that greeted the Super Eagles early exit in Russia 2018 World Cup with former Watford star Odion Ighalo’s miss that would have sealed Nigeria’s round of 16 qualification.
In a match largely considered as a make or break for the Eagles, amidst the hindsight of a stalemate result against the Argentines being good enough to see Gerhot Rohr’s men through, however, fans’ optimism were quashed as the Eagles fell 2-1 to end their World Cup adventure.
Despite the disappointment, the Doha united striker of Qatar still sounds optimistic about the team’s direction going into the future while, also appealing to Nigerians to find a place in their heart to forgive Ighalo.
“I understand fans’ disappointment. I really do but, this is football such things can happen.
“Nobody is perfect even the best players on the planet in Messi and CR7 missed penalties but, they kept going. That is what football is all about.
“ I know Ighalo wanted to win, he won’t play for a loss but, I’ll appeal to Nigerians to just let things be. “Bury the anger and just look forward to brighter years ahead,” he advised.
And when asked about the way forward for the Eagles he replied “ NFF and the technical crew have done well. I must confess there is this buzz to play for the national team. I can only hope the coach continues in this path as many players like me are ready to fight for the national colour”.
