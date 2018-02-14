The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - UN Women advocates quick passage of gender equality bill in Gombe
14th February 2018 - 2019: Okowa gets confidence vote from PDP LG exco
14th February 2018 - Aladja/Ogbe Ijoh boils again as 1 dead, 6 injured
14th February 2018 - Petrol price rose by 28.4% in January – NBS
14th February 2018 - Food sufficiency: CBN partners RIFAN to empower 12.2m farmers
14th February 2018 - Delta partners private firms to revive ailing industries
14th February 2018 - Bauchi Police arrest four suspects over murder of filling station manager
14th February 2018 - Stay clear of our land, Deji of Akure warns Fulani herdsmen
14th February 2018 - UPDATE: NCAA, AIB probe Delta Airlines engine fire incident
14th February 2018 - 8th National Assembly most vibrant in Nigeria’s history, says Rep
Home / National / UN Women advocates quick passage of gender equality bill in Gombe

UN Women advocates quick passage of gender equality bill in Gombe

— 14th February 2018
Ali Abare, Gombe
The UN Women is seeking for the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities for all Persons Bill in Gombe State latest June this year when its activities in the state would terminate.
The Technical Advisor of the UN Women in Gombe State, Mrs Rhoda Zira-Dia, made the call while speaking during a two-day review meeting of the state Gender Committee organized in collaboration with the Gombe State Ministry of Women Affairs.
Mrs Zira-Dia while emphasizing on the need to fast track the passage of the gender equality bill, stressed the need for members of the various committees to work hard to ensure that the bill was passed before the end of the UN Women Project in Gombe by June this year.
She added that the passage of the bill would determine the renewed presence of the UN Women in the state.
In his address at the event,  Permanent Secretary of at Ministry for Women Affairs, Ishaku Mohammed, said the proposed Gender and Equal Opportunities would promote and enhance healthy coexistence and partnership between men and women towards effective service delivery. 
Mohammed dispelled fears that the bill, if passed into law, would give room for women to rub shoulders with their male counterparts, but that it would only create space for women to have equal chances with their male counterparts in terms of access to services, opportunities and societal resources for sustainable development.
He said the purpose of the review meeting was to look over and to brush up the content of the Gender and Equal Opportunities for All Persons Bill as well as to strategize ways to facilitate its passage in Gombe State.
While appreciating the effort made by the committee members who he said, have been concurrently engaged in reviewing the bill, the permanent secretary disclosed that so far, “the bill has made reasonable progress in the right direction.” 
“After a series of sensitization and engagement with line stakeholders, I’m happy to inform the committee members that the bill is now with members of the executive council for their rightful inputs for onward presentation before the state House of Assembly,” he said.
Mohammed further disclosed that it was expected that at end of the review meeting, committee members would each get the final draft of the bill alongside the work plan detailing the next steps to be taken to fast-track the passage of the bill.
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UN Women advocates quick passage of gender equality bill in Gombe

— 14th February 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe The UN Women is seeking for the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities for all Persons Bill in Gombe State latest June this year when its activities in the state would terminate. The Technical Advisor of the UN Women in Gombe State, Mrs Rhoda Zira-Dia, made the call while speaking during…

  • 2019: Okowa gets confidence vote from PDP LG exco

    — 14th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The second term ambition of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State received a boost, on Wednesday, when the executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state passed a vote confidence on his administration. In a communiqué signed by 20 executive members after an enlarged…

  • Aladja/Ogbe Ijoh boils again as 1 dead, 6 injured

    — 14th February 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri A renewed violence between Ogbe-Ijoh/Aladja communities in Delta State broke out, on Tuesday, leaving in its wake one person dead and six others reportedly injured. The Daily Sun reliably gathered that the crisis started from Ogbe-Ijoh community, in Warri South West Local Government Area around 9:30a.m. when youths engaged neighbouring Aladja in…

  • Petrol price rose by 28.4% in January – NBS

    — 14th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that the average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) increased by 28.4 percent year-on-year, in January 2018. It also stated that the average price also increased by 11.1 percent month-on-month to N190.9 in January 2018 from N171.8 in December 2017. NBS disclosed…

  • Food sufficiency: CBN partners RIFAN to empower 12.2m farmers

    — 14th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Hopes of Nigeria attaining food sufficiency in the nearest future brightened, on Wednesday, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has partnered with Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) to empower 12.2 million farmers under the fully digitalised second phase of the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP). The apex bank, which disclosed that…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share