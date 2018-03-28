UN transfers radio station in Liberia to ECOWA

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) has handed over its radio station in Monrovia to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The transfer of the radio station came on the heels of UN’s decision to close its operations in Liberia.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said Liberian President George Weah, welcomed the transfer of the radio station to ECOWAS. “As the United Nations withdraws from Liberia, its radio is transferred to ECOWAS.

“I am convinced that this powerful medium of communication will enable the regional organisation have greater impact on its citizens, particularly at the grassroots,” Weah said.

Weah expressed gratitude to the United Nations Mission for its critical role in the consolidation of democracy, economic development, peace and security in Liberia, through this radio.

He urged ECOWAS to build on the achievements and to make the radio a viable instrument to effectively promote peace, security, and integration in the region.

President of ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Culture, Leopoldo Amado, said the new regional radio would serve as a platform to promote regional integration as enshrined in the ECOWAS treaty and its related texts and protocols.

“The radio station will promote regional integration; contribute to the education of the West African people; create awareness of ECOWAS programmes and its Vision 2020; help to strengthen economic integration, peace, security, and democracy in West Africa; and promote development programmes of the United Nations and international partners across the sub-region,” Amado said.