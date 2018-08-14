– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - UN says favorable weather improves food security in Somalia
14th August 2018 - I will uphold my husband’s ideals, winner, Cross River bye-election promises
14th August 2018 - Bayelsa Football League kicks-off on Aug. 18
14th August 2018 - Police arraign man, 58, in court for alleged fraud
14th August 2018 - FG borrows N410b locally to fund 2018 budget
14th August 2018 - Woman collapses at Benin Airport while awaiting Atiku
14th August 2018 - Immigration arrests suspected human trafficker, rescues 7 victims
14th August 2018 - Motorcycle theft lands bricklayer in 2-yrs imprisonment
14th August 2018 - Falconets can beat Spaniard counterparts in quarter-finals, says Garba
14th August 2018 - 500 PDP members defect to APC in Jigawa
Home / World News / UN says favorable weather improves food security in Somalia
food security

UN says favorable weather improves food security in Somalia

— 14th August 2018

NAN

Favorable weather conditions experienced during the main (Gu) rainy season combined with a large-scale humanitarian assistance have improved the food security situation in Somalia, the UN said on Tuesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the April-June rains started earlier than normal and was significantly above average, breaking the downward trend which emerged during the last two years.

It said the gains are, however, still fragile.

“The favorable weather conditions brought about by the Gu rains (April-June) have had a relatively positive impact on livestock conditions, water, pasture availability in Somalia,” OCHA said in its latest report.

READ ALSO I will uphold my husband’s ideals, winner, Cross River bye-election promises

The Horn of Africa nation experienced a prolonged drought from late 2016 through late 2017 that resulted in significant livestock losses and consecutive seasons of below-average production causing severe and at times extreme acute food insecurity.

The UN said the rains that pounded Somalia early this year were not without negative impacts as severe flooding resulted in deaths, temporary displacements and damage to infrastructure and cropland.

According to the UN humanitarian agency, the cyclone Sagar has equally had a devastating impact in the North, especially in the Awdal district of Somaliland.

“More than 2.6 million people are displaced, evictions of Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) are on the rise and in total more the 5.4 million people — around 43 per cent of the population — need humanitarian assistance in Somalia,’’ UN said.

Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) said it had so far this year allocated or set aside nearly 35 million dollars to life-saving activities in most regions of Somalia.

“Almost 22 million dollars was allocated to 52 projects through the First 2018 Standard Allocation which included intensified response to floods in Bay, Galgaduud, Hiraan and Middle Shabelle,” it said.

According to the UN, in spite some improvements, the lack of resources continues to restrict humanitarian actors’ ability to sustain response across the country.

“Donors support is urgently needed to avoid another deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Somalia,” said the UN.

Similarly, Somali security forces on Tuesday repulsed an attack by al-Shabab militants on a military base at Alamada village, outside of the capital Mogadishu, officials said.

Military Commander, Mohamed Mumin, said that five militants attempted to launch an attack on their base, but the forces managed to foil the attack.

READ ALSO Bayelsa Football League kicks-off on Aug. 18

“We have arrested the attackers, there were five, and one of them was injured during the fighting,” he said.

The commander noted that a tip off from the public led to repulse of the attack, adding they also seized a car filled with explosives aimed at killing innocent people.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire which lasted for a while at Alamada village.

“There was exchange of gunfire at the area, but the situation is calm now,” said Abdullahi Muhidin, a resident.

The latest incident comes amid heighten vigilance by Somalia’s stabilisation security unit forces which had launched operations targeting several parts of the country.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

alleged fraud

Police arraign man, 58, in court for alleged fraud

— 14th August 2018

NAN The police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 58-year-old man, Adesokan Olusola, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud. The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for fraud. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that ‎the defendant committed the offence on April 14 in Ado-Ekiti. He said the defendant…

  • BUDGET

    FG borrows N410b locally to fund 2018 budget

    — 14th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Tuesday, disclosed that the Federal Government has so far borrowed N410 billion domestically to fund the 2018 budget. This is as the country’s domestic and external debt (the Federal Government and 36 States and the FCT), as at June 30, stands at N22.38 trillion ($73.21 billion)….

  • BENIN

    Woman collapses at Benin Airport while awaiting Atiku

    — 14th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin An aged woman identified as Grace Osagie, reportedly  collapsed, on Tuesday, at the Benin Airport while waiting for the arrival of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. According to an eyewitness, the woman suddenly slumped while standing under the sun alongside other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful who came to the airport in their large…

  • NIS

    Immigration arrests suspected human trafficker, rescues 7 victims

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has arrested a suspected human trafficker, Mrs Asia Rita and rescued seven suspected human trafficking victims in Katsina State. This information is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ajisafe Olusola, the NIS comptroller in the state and made available to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday. Olusola said that…

  • COURT

    Motorcycle theft lands bricklayer in 2-yrs imprisonment

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting, in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, sentenced a bricklayer, Waliu Babalola, to two years imprisonment for stealing a Bajaj motorcycle. The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adisa Oladele, convicted Babalola following his plea of guilty. Babalola of Mogaji Village, Eruoba area, Arulogun, Ojoo, Ibadan, was arraigned on two counts charge…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share