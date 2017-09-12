The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2017 - UN new sanctions on North Korea to choke economy
12th September 2017 - Benue police arrest suspected member of police killer’s gang
12th September 2017 - LG polls: Why we can’t hold polls now- Gov. Dickson
12th September 2017 - China, Russia warn US against overthrow Kim Jong Un
12th September 2017 - Court remands Ifeanyi, re-arrested suspected ritualist in prison
12th September 2017 - FCT police arrest 3 robbers, recovers stolen vehicle
12th September 2017 - Anambra APC tells NWC to disregard Andy Uba’s petition
12th September 2017 - BREAKING: 5 delegates to N’ Delta summit in Akure die in auto crash
12th September 2017 - Over 50% teachers in Kaduna failed Pry 4 test – el-Rufai
12th September 2017 - Ekiti LG poll: PDP may adopt ‘Option A4’ for primaries – Fayose
Home / World News / UN new sanctions on North Korea to choke economy

UN new sanctions on North Korea to choke economy

— 12th September 2017

 

The United Nations has imposed a fresh round of sanctions on North Korea after its sixth and largest nuclear test.

The measures restrict oil imports and ban textile exports – an attempt to starve the North of fuel and income for its weapons programmes.

The US had originally proposed harsher sanctions including a total ban on oil imports.

The vote was only passed unanimously after Pyongyang allies Russia and China agreed to the reduced measures.

The sanctions, which were passed at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, were met with anger by North Korea.

A statement on state news agency KNCA warned that if the US did eventually push through harsher sanctions, North Korea would “absolutely make sure that the US pays due price.”

The new sanctions agreed by the UN include:

Limits on imports of crude oil and oil products. China, Pyongyang’s main economic ally, supplies most of North Korea’s crude oil.

A ban on exports of textiles, which is Pyongyang’s second-biggest export worth more than $700m (£530m) a year.

A ban on new visas for North Korean overseas workers, which the US estimates would eventually cut off $500m of tax revenue per year.

A proposed asset freeze and a travel ban on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were dropped.

The US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, told the Security Council after the vote: “We don’t take pleasure in further strengthening sanctions today. We are not looking for war.”

A South Korean presidential office spokesman said on Tuesday: “North Korea needs to realise that a reckless challenge against international peace will only bring about even stronger sanctions against them.”

 

Source: BBC news

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue police arrest suspected member of police killer’s gang

— 12th September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command, on Tuesday, paraded, one Vincent Adoyi,  a suspected criminal believed to have been involved in the attack on a police station in Ado Local Government Area of the state in which three policemen were killed late last year. Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, said Adoyi was…

  • LG polls: Why we can’t hold polls now- Gov. Dickson

    — 12th September 2017

    Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has offered reasons why local government elections could not be held in the eight local government councils. Governor Dickson had recently dropped the caretaker chairmen in the eight local government councils and the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) had threatened to drag the state government…

  • Court remands Ifeanyi, re-arrested suspected ritualist in prison

    — 12th September 2017

    …Adjourns case indefinitely From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt A Chief Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has ordered the remand in Prisons of one Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike, for allegedly killing an 8-year-old girl, Chikamso Nmezuwuba, in the state. The court has also adjourned the case indefinitely. Dike, 24, was arraigned, on…

  • FCT police arrest 3 robbers, recovers stolen vehicle

    — 12th September 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) police command have arrested three suspected robbers who specialises in robbing motorists of their vehicles at gunpoint. The suspects Saaor Liam, 37, of Konshisha, village in, Benue State, Babangida Madaki, 30, of Mararaban-Rido, Kaduna State and Michael Joseph, 25, of Lugbe, in the FCT, were arrested at Pantaker…

  • Anambra APC tells NWC to disregard Andy Uba’s petition

    — 12th September 2017

    Prominent businessman and an aspirant in the August 26, 2017, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Anambra State, Chief Madu Nonso, has called on the national leadership of the party to dismiss the petition of Sen. Andy Uba over the outcome of the APC gubernatorial primary in Anambra State. Nonso said that the allegations…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share