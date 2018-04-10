The Sun News
UN chief cautions against isolationism, protectionism in globalisation

10th April 2018

Xinhua/NAN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that globalisation was universal and the world should not pursue isolationism, protectionism or exclusion.

“I am deeply convinced that globalisation is universal and it has brought many benefits such as the integration of world economies and expansion of trade,” Guterres said.

He made the remarks when delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference held in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan.

“Our destination must be a fair globalisation that leaves no one behind,” the secretary-general said.

He also hailed the achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative, saying that the ambitious initiative could significantly promote fairness, peace and prosperity across the world.

Although hundreds of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty in the world, he said there was still a vast number of people left behind.

“China’s move to eradicate poverty proved that it is indeed possible to leave no one behind,” he said.

Stating that climate change remained a challenge to promote universal peace and prosperity, Guterres commended China’s global leadership before and after the Paris agreement, politically and practically.

He said that the agenda of this year’s BFA annual conference reflects the optimism of Asia as the most dynamic regional economy in the world.

The conference runs from April 8 to April 11 in Boao, a town in Hainan, and is themed “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity.”

NAN reports that to address climate change, countries adopted the Paris Agreement at on Dec. 12  2015.

The Agreement entered into force less than a year later.

In the agreement, all countries agreed to work to limit global temperature rise to well below two degrees Celsius, and given the grave risks, to strive for 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The UN said implementation of  Agreement is essential for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and provides a roadmap for climate actions that will reduce emissions and build climate resilience.

