UN human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons in Nigeria

3rd September 2018

NAN

UN Special Rapporteur Maria Giammarinaro will assess the issue of trafficking in persons in Nigeria, during an official visit to the country from Monday to Sept. 10.

The new UN human rights expert would travel to Abuja, Lagos and Benin City during the three-day official visit.

“My visit is an opportunity to meet with relevant stakeholders to discuss various forms and manifestations of trafficking in persons and key human rights concerns and challenges, as well as progress made, in addressing trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual, labour or any other form of exploitation.

“Particular attention will be paid to key issues and challenges in the implementation of international and legal frameworks on trafficking in persons, especially women and children.

“During the visit, we will also examine measures taken or to be taken in terms of prevention of trafficking in persons, identification and protection of victims, prosecution and punishment of perpetrators as well as access to justice and social inclusion for survivors,” she said.

Giammarinaro would meet representatives of Government agencies, as well as UN officials and members of civil society organisations.

Of particular importance would be her meeting with those civil society organisations working in the field of trafficking prevention and victim support, during her visit.

The Special Rapporteur would hold a news conference to share her preliminary observations with the media at 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10 at the Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Access to the news conference would be strictly limited to journalists.

Findings and recommendations from her visit to Nigeria would be included in an official report to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2019 at Geneva.

