The Sun News
Latest
22nd October 2017 - UN group wants Buhari to veto Senate proceedings
22nd October 2017 - Ortom enjoins electorate to register, obtain voter cards
22nd October 2017 - Over 8m PVCs yet to be collected–INEC
22nd October 2017 - Bauchi Water Board denies pumping untreated water for public
22nd October 2017 - World Chefs’ Day: Nestle holds cookery workshop for pupils in Ogun
22nd October 2017 - FG okays establishment of new schools, hospitals by Turkey – Presidency
22nd October 2017 - Road Construction: We’ve paid N4b compensation —- Ogun govt.
22nd October 2017 - ‎Court grants FG’s request to take over accounts without BVN
22nd October 2017 - International friendly : Eagles, Argentina to clash November 14 in Russia
22nd October 2017 - 100 matches, seven trophies!
Home / Cover / Politics / UN group wants Buhari to veto Senate proceedings

UN group wants Buhari to veto Senate proceedings

— 22nd October 2017
From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
A United Nations Human rights and election monitoring group, People’s Right to Life Development Foundation (PERLDEF) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to veto any legislative proceeding involving contribution of Senator Bassey Akpan.
Senator Akpan, represented Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial Zone before he was sacked by a Federal High Court, on February 27, 2017.
In his place, the court  declared Bassey Etim as the validly elected candidate for the senatorial seat.
Estim was accordingly, ordered to be sworn in as the authentic Senator for the zone.
However, since the court order was made, the group said the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has refused to swear in Etim, the Senator-elect.
In a petition to President Buhari, dated October 17, 2017 and made available to our reporter,   the group wondered why a sacked Senator would continue to sit and take part in senate’s legislative process, even when his Certificate of Return had been withdrawn.
The petition was signed by  Ifot Nathaniel, National Chairman;  Ali Abacha, Secretary; and Chief Oni Emmanuel, Zonal Coordinator South-West.
The group complained to Buhari that “Despite, his sack, Bassey Akpan is still attending senate proceedings, thereby invalidating such proceeding and making them null and void.
“Your Excellency, such invalid proceedings as bills or resolutions for assent or implementation negate the principle of due process and impaired the constitutional right of Mr. President on assent” the group stated.
“In view of the threat that the violation may cause to the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act and Senate Standing Rule, we hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari to veto any legislative process involving contribution of the erstwhile senator since March 6, 2017 as one cannot build something on nothing” the group wrote.
More so, PERLDEF urged President Buhari to order for the investigation and arrest of Akpan for illegally participating in the senate proceedings without Certificate of Return.
“Rather than execute the judgement delivered by a court of competent jurisdiction in the country, National Assembly continues to pay salary to Akpan. This is corruption and abuse of rule of law” the group insisted.
Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UN group wants Buhari to veto Senate proceedings

— 22nd October 2017

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja A United Nations Human rights and election monitoring group, People’s Right to Life Development Foundation (PERLDEF) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to veto any legislative proceeding involving contribution of Senator Bassey Akpan. Senator Akpan, represented Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial Zone before he was sacked by a Federal High Court, on February 27,…

  • Ortom enjoins electorate to register, obtain voter cards

    — 22nd October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has advised those who were yet to register and obtain their permanent voter cards in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise to do so before the allotted time for the exercise elapsed. The governor gave the advice at Agasha during a funeral oration for the…

  • Over 8m PVCs yet to be collected–INEC

    — 22nd October 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu. Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that over eight million printed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are still waiting for collection by their respective owners. Chairman of the Commission, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, made the disclosure when the European Union Electoral Follow-up Mission to Nigeria, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders…

  • Bauchi Water Board denies pumping untreated water for public

    — 22nd October 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI General Manager of the Bauchi State Water Board (BSWB), Engr. Aminu Aliyu Gital has debunked the allegation that the board is pumping unclean water to Bauchi metropolis and environs. Reacting to the allegation to newsmen in his office at the weekend, Engineer Gital described it as uninformed, malicious, unfounded and totally…

  • World Chefs’ Day: Nestle holds cookery workshop for pupils in Ogun

    — 22nd October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta No fewer than 100 school children from 10 primary schools across Ogun State, have been taken through rudimentary of cooking healthy food, organised by Nestle Nigeria, as part of the company’s commemoration of 2017 International Chefs Day. The event, held at the Banquet Hall of the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share