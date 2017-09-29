The Sun News
Latest
29th September 2017 - UN fund for sexual abuse victims grows to $1.5m
29th September 2017 - 25 American universities attend education fair in Lagos
29th September 2017 - Turkey stops training Iraqi Kurds after independence vote
29th September 2017 - 2019 guber: Rivers APC stakeholders endorse Abe 
29th September 2017 - 2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid
29th September 2017 - Anambra guber: APC inaugurates campaign committee 
29th September 2017 - AD petitions INEC over omission of candidate’s name
29th September 2017 - How neglect of engineering professionals escalates building collapse
29th September 2017 - Apartments befitting modern cities
29th September 2017 - FG challenges CORBON professionals on building code
Home / World News / UN fund for sexual abuse victims grows to $1.5m

UN fund for sexual abuse victims grows to $1.5m

— 29th September 2017

A United Nations fund to help victims of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and U.N. staff has grown to $1.5 million following contributions from 10 more countries including Sri Lanka, whose troops were implicated in a child sex ring in Haiti.

Critics called the fund “tiny” and said it would only provide general support services rather than payouts to individual victims. The U.N. Department of Field Support made the announcement Wednesday in New York, a week after a special session was held on the sidelines of the annual General Assembly to address the scourge of sexual violence by U.N. staff and peacekeepers in missions around the world. It was the most detailed accounting to date made public about the fund’s contributors.

The announcement also noted that $102,000 of the money comes from withholding payments to alleged perpetrators in cases where complaints were substantiated. Other new contributors to the fund whose peacekeepers have faced allegations of sexual misconduct include Bangladesh, Nigeria and Pakistan. Albania, Canada, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland also have made unspecified donations, joining Bhutan, Cyprus, India, Japan and Norway, the U.N. said.

The new contributions to the trust fund, which had previously been estimated at about $500,000, will initially be used to boost services for victims in Congo, according to the announcement. Projects are also expected in several of the other countries with high numbers of allegations: Central African Republic, Haiti and Liberia.

“These contributions reinforce the Secretary-General’s clear commitment to putting the rights and dignity of victims first,” it said. While some young women have managed to confirm paternity in cases of abuse and exploitation by U.N. staff or peacekeepers, individual payments are rare and even then can take years to receive.

The $1.5 million special U.N. fund is limited in scope, emphasized Paula Donovan, co-director of AIDS-Free World, which has investigated U.N. sexual abuses through its Code Blue Campaign. “Let’s be clear: This ‘trust fund’ is not what it appears to be. It provides no funds to individual victims,” she said Thursday. “Instead, it is a tiny pot of money to be dispersed by the United Nations to fund organizations that provide generalized services in a fraction of the affected communities.”

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 guber: Rivers APC stakeholders endorse Abe 

— 29th September 2017

From Chris Anucha, Port Harcourt Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State chapter, have endorsed Senator Magnus Ngei Abe for the 2019 governorship poll. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of the stakeholders in Port Harcourt, yesterday. The communiqué endorsing Abe’s candidature was jointly signed by Chidi Wihioka, Felix…

  • 2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid

    — 29th September 2017

    • I’ll defeat Buhari, boasts Ekiti gov as he joins race From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has poured cold water on Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s Abuja bid to seek its presidential ticket in the 2019 election. A member of the PDP BoT, Dr Okwesilieze…

  • Anambra guber: APC inaugurates campaign committee 

    — 29th September 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated seven sitting governors, six former governors as members of the 48-man campaign council to prosecute the November 18 Anambra governorship election. Inaugurating the committee at the headquarters of the ruling party, the APC leadership listed the names of the campaign council as: Mohammed Abdullahi…

  • AD petitions INEC over omission of candidate’s name

    — 29th September 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo The Alliance for Democracy (AD) has written a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the omission of its governorship candidate, Valentine  Onwuka and his running mate Chijioke Onyekaonwu,  from the published list of governorship candidates for the election. In the statement issued, the party’s national chairman, Alhaji Ismaila Ayodele,…

  • How neglect of engineering professionals escalates building collapse

    — 29th September 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Nigeria has suffered unquantifiable losses as a result of building collapse. These losses come in the form of loss of life or property and in majority of cases both. The complexity of the situation seems to have defied all known methods as the more people look for…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share