UN evacuates 5 Tanzanian peacekeepers wounded in DR Congo attack

The UN has evacuated five Tanzanian peacekeepers who were wounded in recent deadly attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) to Uganda for further treatment.

Rosa Malango, UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda, said that the five blue helmets that were among the 53 wounded in the attack recently in DR Congo’s North Kivu province, have been admitted at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

“At this point these five are the only wounded Tanzanian peacekeepers receiving treatment in Kampala,’’ Malango said.

According to UN figures, since its establishment in 2010, the UN Stabilisation Mission in the DR Congo has recorded 93 fatalities in military, police and civilian personnel.

ADF which was originally based in western Uganda but fled to eastern DR Congo has been accused of increased killings and massacres of troops and civilians, rape and abductions over the past three months in eastern DR Congo.

The rebel group attack in DR Congo has killed 14 Tanzanian peacekeepers and five DR Congo soldiers while wounding 53 others.

(Source: Xinhua/NAN)