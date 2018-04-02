The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - Two injured as soldiers open fire to protect Gombe senator
2nd April 2018 - APC, PDP lack capacity to change Nigeria, Obasanjo insists
2nd April 2018 - UN condemns targeting of civilians in northeast Nigeria
2nd April 2018 - IPOB kicks against FG’s proposed amnesty for Boko Haram group
2nd April 2018 - Army extends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba for 2 months
2nd April 2018 - Ahead 2019, PDP members defect to APC in Yobe
2nd April 2018 - Abe, others move to reconcile aggrieved APC members
2nd April 2018 - Ekiti 2018: PDP loses aspirants, serving senator to SDP
2nd April 2018 - Soldiers allegedly beat 27-year-old man to death in Taraba State
2nd April 2018 - How Winnie Mandela died
Home / Cover / National / UN condemns targeting of civilians in northeast Nigeria
UN condemns targeting of CIVILIANS in Nigeria

UN condemns targeting of civilians in northeast Nigeria

— 2nd April 2018

Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Yassine Gaba, has strongly condemned the deadly combined attack which took place Sunday April 1 near Belle Village, on the outskirts of Maiduguri. According to local sources, at least 34 civilians lost their lives in this attack and some 90 others were injured.

“The recent weeks have seen a steady continuation of attacks on civilians in the three most conflict-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, in the north-east of Nigeria,” Gaba said.

“Since the beginning of the year, reportedly, at least 120 civilian women, children and men were killed and over 210 sustained serious injuries, in over 22 attacks allegedly by non-state armed groups directly targeting civilians.

“Civilians are also regularly abducted, as in Dapchi, Yobe State, where 110 school girls were taken on 19 February.

“Innocent civilians continue to suffer daily from direct and indiscriminate attacks in the north-east of Nigeria,” he said.

“Endless numbers of explosions, brutal killings, abductions and lootings continue to uproot the lives of women, children and men daily.

He then called on all parties to the conflict to end the “violence and to respect human life and dignity.”

He notes that, “The protection of civilians is a major focus of the ongoing humanitarian response in the north-east of Nigeria, where 7.7 million people remain in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including food, shelter, water and health care, in the most conflict-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

“Women, children and men face daily grave human rights violations and sexual and gender-based violence.

“Since the start of the conflict in 2009, more than 20,000 people have been killed, thousands of girls, women, boys and men have been abducted and children continue to be used routinely as so-called ‘suicide’ bombers.”

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 2nd April 2018 at 6:55 pm
    Reply

    UN institution is collaborator of the enemy. How thousands of this territory natives has the enemy killed using their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc? UN institution who are collaborators of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, are responsible for the ongoing Bloody Political War and every life etc. lost in it. Only the Sword decides- nothing on earth will keep the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory, nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

two injured soldiers fire GOMBE

Two injured as soldiers open fire to protect Gombe senator

— 2nd April 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe Two men were allegedly shot and wounded after soldiers drafted to protect Senator Joshua Lidani (PDP, Gombe South) shot into the air to disperse aggrieved youths reported to have prevented the lawmaker from leaving the residence of a traditional ruler in Talasse, Gombe State. Wuse Barde, 40, and Abdullahi Umar, 25, were…

  • OBASANJO

    APC, PDP lack capacity to change Nigeria, Obasanjo insists

    — 2nd April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday reiterated that neither the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nor opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the capacity to chart Nigeria on a different course, economically and as a society. He said that, in spite of reforms being undertaken by the APC-led Federal Government and apologies by opposition…

  • UN condemns targeting of CIVILIANS in Nigeria

    UN condemns targeting of civilians in northeast Nigeria

    — 2nd April 2018

    Billy Graham Abel, Yola The UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Yassine Gaba, has strongly condemned the deadly combined attack which took place Sunday April 1 near Belle Village, on the outskirts of Maiduguri. According to local sources, at least 34 civilians lost their lives in this attack and some 90 others were injured….

  • IPOB kicks against FG’s proposed amnesty for Boko Haram group

    — 2nd April 2018

    Jeff Amechi  Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the plot to grant amnesty to Boko Haram sects as a confirmation even to the most ardent supporters of the government that ‘Boko Haram is part and parcel of the present government’. The group alleged that Boko Haram was a well documented atrocities…

  • Exercise Ayem Akpatuma TARABA

    Army extends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba for 2 months

    — 2nd April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has announced the extension of its ongoing internal security operation codenamed “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma” in Taraba State to curb the crisis between Fulani herdsmen and natives. The Army said “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma”, launched on February 20 in some states including Taraba, has been extended for two months in Taraba…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share