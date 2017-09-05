The Sun News
UN chief cautions against military miscalculation on N.Korea
UN chief cautions against military miscalculation on N.Korea

5th September 2017

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned against miscalculation in using the military option to deal with the provocations stirred by the nuclear missile launches by North Korea.

Guterres, who gave the warnings while briefing UN Correspondents at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, said political solutions through dialogue remained the best approach.

The UN chief also warned that adopting confrontational approach mightily have unintended consequences.

He said “let us promote dialogue and communication to avoid miscalculation or  misunderstanding.

“Confrontational rhetorics may lead to unintended consequences. The solution must be political. The potential consequences of military action are too horrific.

“As Secretary-General, I am ready to support any effort toward peaceful solution of this alarming situation, as I said to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

Guterres said the latest nuclear and missile tests by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea were profoundly destabilising for regional and international security, adding that “I condemn them unequivocally.

“Yet again, the DPRK has broken the global norm against nuclear test explosions. Again, the country has defied the Security Council and the international community.

“The DPRK has needlessly and recklessly put millions of people at risk, including its own citizens already suffering drought, hunger and serious violations of human rights.

“I call again on DPRK authorities to comply fully with international obligations, including Security Council Resolution 2371 adopted last month.”

The UN chief welcomed Monday’s meeting of the Council, stressing that unity was crucial in addressing crisis.

He added that unity creates an opportunity to engage diplomatically to decrease tension, increase confidence and prevent any escalation – all aimed at the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

He announced that “in two weeks’ time, world leaders will be here in the General Assembly to address the full range of global challenges.

“In recent days, we have seen dramatic aggravation of three of the main threats we face as international community: the nuclear threat, sectarianism and climate change.”

The UN scribe expressed concern about security, humanitarian and human rights situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

Guterres also expressed solidarity with those suffering the devastating impacts of unprecedented disasters in recent weeks in Sierra Leone, Texas, Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

He said “the UN stands ready to support relief efforts in any way possible. The number of natural disasters has nearly quadrupled since 1970.”

(Source: NAN)

  Ezekiel Okeke 5th September 2017 at 10:39 pm
    If North Korea attack any country, 21st century world will erase North Korear out of existence.

