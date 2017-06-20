The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - More heatwaves ahead, UN warns
20th June 2017 - FCT minister repatriates 789 sex workers, destitute
20th June 2017 - Group demands trial of journalist in DSS custody after year
20th June 2017 - Am bonafide Oba of Lagos, Akiolu tells court
20th June 2017 - Group condemns Benue Miyeti Allah’s threat to resist Anti-Grazing law
20th June 2017 - Traffic violation: Motorists to undergo psychiatric test in Edo
20th June 2017 - IPOB raps Osinbajo over jail pronouncement for pro-Biafran agitators
20th June 2017 - Mourinho accused of tax fraud while at Real Madrid
20th June 2017 - DR Congo Kasai conflict: ‘Thousands dead’ in violence
20th June 2017 - Lagos-Kano rail line atart running soon – Transport minister
Home / Cover / National / More heatwaves ahead, UN warns

More heatwaves ahead, UN warns

— 20th June 2017

The world should prepare for further heatwaves this year, UN weather agency officials said on Tuesday in Geneva.

Parts of Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the United States have already seen record temperatures for May and June.

The Pakistani city Turbat recorded 54 degrees in late May, the hottest temperature ever seen in Asia, according to the World Meteorological Agency (WMO).

The world record of 56.7 degrees was set in Death Valley in the U.S. in 1913.

“The concern is now that we are close to that record,” WMO meteorologist, Omar Baddour told a news conference.

“According to the data we have, we expect to have other heatwaves in many parts of the world,” he said.

Many heat-related deaths can be prevented if authorities: issue public warnings; make sure that vulnerable populations are sheltered; and prepare hospitals for an increase in patients, according to the WMO.

In 2003, a heatwave in Europe caused 70,000 deaths, while a short spell of extreme heat in India and Pakistan in 2015 killed 4,000 people.

India has started issuing health advisories and has drawn up effective action plans in recent years, WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis said.

Between January and May, average global temperatures were the second highest on record – with the record only having been set last year – according to official U.S. and European data.

The 2016 heat spike was fuelled by the El Nino, a weather phenomenon caused by unusually warm water in the Pacific Ocean. This year, weather experts do not expect an El Nino.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

More heatwaves ahead, UN warns

— 20th June 2017

The world should prepare for further heatwaves this year, UN weather agency officials said on Tuesday in Geneva. Parts of Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the United States have already seen record temperatures for May and June. The Pakistani city Turbat recorded 54 degrees in late May, the hottest temperature ever seen in…

Share

  • FCT minister repatriates 789 sex workers, destitute

    — 20th June 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja Activities of commercial sex workers in the nation’s capital appear to be on the increase, as the FCT Administration has revealed that over 789 prostitutes and other destitute, have been repatriated to their various states of origin. Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, who told newsmen at a media parley, said “789…

    Share

  • Group demands trial of journalist in DSS custody after year

    — 20th June 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A group, Pen Pusher Association of Nigeria (PPAN), has demanded the arraignment of  a Yenagoa-based journalist, Jones Abiri, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Security( DSS) for one year without trial. President of the PPAN, Richard Ogbage, in a communiqué issued after its monthly general meeting,…

    Share

  • Am bonafide Oba of Lagos, Akiolu tells court

    — 20th June 2017

    From: Romanus Okoye At the resumed hearing of a suit, on Tuesday, challenging his title as the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, insisted that he remains the bona fide monarch of Lagos. At an earlier sitting on May 22, a day to the 14th anniversary of his coronation on May 23, 2003 as the…

    Share

  • Group condemns Benue Miyeti Allah’s threat to resist Anti-Grazing law

    — 20th June 2017

    …Says,  ‘threat, inflammatory, incendiary, hateful’ From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A group, under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Benue South Senatorial District (CCBSSD), has described as ‘inflammatory, incendiary and hateful’, threats by the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) to resist the Anti-Open Grazing law recently signed by Governor Ortom. In the same vein,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share