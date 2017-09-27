The Sun News
Latest
27th September 2017 - UN asked to impose arms embargo on Myanmar
27th September 2017 - Blue Diamond celebrates 22 years in global business
27th September 2017 - YABATECH Rector: ASUP kicks as Council shortlists 3 Profs.
27th September 2017 - Protea opens a 90-room facility in Owerri
27th September 2017 - Nigeria exits 90 international bodies to save $70m/year
27th September 2017 - BREAKING: IPOB sues Buratai, demands Kanu’s whereabouts
27th September 2017 - Only service-based leadership will change Nigeria
27th September 2017 - Ogun guber: Yoruba in China pledge support to Sen. Adeola
27th September 2017 - Army to partner with top arms makers on weapon production – Buratai
27th September 2017 - Iraqi PM calls on Kurds to cancel independence referendum result
Home / World News / UN asked to impose arms embargo on Myanmar

UN asked to impose arms embargo on Myanmar

— 27th September 2017

The UN Security Council should impose an arms embargo on Myanmar to stop the crisis which has seen almost half a million Rohingya Muslims flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

The Security Council is scheduled to hold its first open session on the crisis, which UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called “ethnic cleansing,” on Thursday.

Tirana Hassan, Amnesty’s crisis response director, said in a statement that the Security Council should put an immediate end to the transfer of all arms, munitions and related equipment through a comprehensive embargo covering both direct and indirect supply.

“Training and other assistance to Myanmar’s army should also be stopped in response to the military crackdown on Rohingyas in Rakhine state.

“The Myanmar military is forcibly displacing and killing Rohingya, a campaign of crimes against humanity that amounts to ethnic cleansing.

“When they meet on Thursday, UN member states must ask themselves what side of history they want to be on and do everything they can do end this nightmare,’’ Hassan said.

An estimated 480,000 people from Rakhine state have arrived in Bangladesh since security forces started an operation there late August in response to attacks by suspected Rohingya militants.

Guterres, who will be briefing the Security Council on Thursday, has called on Myanmar’s government to halt military action and allow humanitarian groups to access the region to deliver aid.

(Source: dpa/NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Blue Diamond celebrates 22 years in global business

— 27th September 2017

Chief Executive Officer of Blue Diamond Logistics Worldwide, Mr. Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu, has said the company aims to be among the top 10 logistics firms in the world. Speaking as part of the 22nd anniversary of the company, Mbisiogu, who left the country to join the team across the globe, thanked God for sustaining the…

  • YABATECH Rector: ASUP kicks as Council shortlists 3 Profs.

    — 27th September 2017

    …Governing council interview 22 applicants From: Gabriel Dike The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), on Wednesday, rejected the shortlist of three Professors by the Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) for the Rectorship position. ASUP said that the action of the Chief Lateef Fagbemi-led Governing Council violated the Federal Polytechnic Act, the…

  • Nigeria exits 90 international bodies to save $70m/year

    — 27th September 2017

      Membership cost $70m annually From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria has begun a process to exit 90 of 310 international organizations memberships. The decision is coming after accumulating backlog of $120 million in membership dues and other financial commitments which costs the nation an average of $70 million annually. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun…

  • BREAKING: IPOB sues Buratai, demands Kanu’s whereabouts

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The last may not have been heard of the rift between the Nigerian Army and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as the group has dragged Chief of Army Staff, Lt- Gen Tukur Buratai, to the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, asking the court to compel the army chief…

  • Only service-based leadership will change Nigeria

    — 27th September 2017

      By CHRISTINE ONWUACHUMBA Lion Olatunbosun Okpeseyi is a man of many parts. Aside his good background in law, linguistics, management and marketing, he has also undergone decades of training to burnish his skills in leadership. To Okpeseyi the saying: ‘To lead is to serve,’ is a watchword every leader should have as core value……

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share