UN to invest results of Arab, AU meetings to support Libyan sovereignty

Xinhua/NAN

The UN is seeking to invest the results of the recent Arab Summit and African Union’s (AU) High-Level Committee on Libya to benefit the sovereignty of the country.

Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, Ghassan Salame, made this known during a press conference following a meeting with the Libyan UN-backed Foreign Minister, Mohamed Sayala, in the capital Tripoli.

Salame said the meeting discussed achieving the best results of the Arab Summit and the AU’s High-Level Committee on Libya.

He added that he attended the two meetings with Sayala and discussed means to invest the results of the meetings for the benefit of Libya’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The Saudi city of Dhahran recently hosted the 29th ordinary Arab Summit, in presence of a number of leaders of the region.

Addis Ababa also hosted two days ago the meeting of the High-level Ministerial Committee of the AU and confirmed its support for Libya’s sovereignty and political process through the UN road map, which is mainly based on holding elections before the end of 2018.