UMEH DEDICATES/sd Umeh dedicates victory to rule of law From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Senator-elect of Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh, has dedicated his victory to the enforcement of rule of law. Umeh who was reacting to the conduct of the rerun election and his eventual victory on Saturday said the entire thing was not about him but doing things the right and proper way. He said by the conduct of the rerun election, he had made a point that it was unacceptable for anyone to circumvent the process, disobey the laws of Nigeria, and still want to serve the same Nigeria. The former national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) stressed that the only way to have enduring democracy was for all who want to take part in it to submit themselves to due process. “For those who have prevented this election from taking place for more than two years, unfortunately for them, it is not about Victor Umeh, it’s about our people and doing things the right way, doing things the proper way. “The only way we can have enduring democracy is by, everybody who wants to partake in it, submitting himself or herself to due process, to what the law says at all time, winning elections with the votes of the people, not through any other means and I think our people will be happy for this.” On INEC he said: “One thing that is certain with this process is that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has proved to those who doubt the integrity of the commission that it is ready to defend democracy and rule of law. “The one that is very important in this process is obedience to the rule of law. The commission’s leadership has shown remarkable integrity at this time where they refused any form of intimidation and manipulation and stick to what the law should be, that is why the election was possible.” The APGA candidate, Chief Umeh, yesterday had a landslide victory in Anambra Central Senatorial District rerun election to emerge the Senator for the district. Umeh scored 64, 879 votes to end the two years tortuous journey to the red carpet chamber of the National Assembly. The All Progressives Congress (APC) came a distant second with 975 votes why the Peoples Progressive Alliance (PPA) came third with 116 votes. Umeh’s victory gave APGA its first Senate seat. Declaring the result after the final collation of the results at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, Seka, the Returning Officer and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Charles Esimone said Umeh, having scored the highest, satisfied the provisions of the law and he “is hereby declared winner and duly returned.” The results in the local governments are: Njikoka Local Government Area APGA scored 11, 506; Awka North Local Government Area, the party scored 7,572; Idemili South Local Government Area it got 4,647; Dunukofia Local Government Area, the party got 7,307; Awka South Local Government Area it scored 12,384; Anaocha Local Government Area,12,245; and Idemili North Local Government Area, 9218. In a related development, APGA Women for Good Governance, has congratulated Umeh over his victory on Saturday. The women group said Umeh’s victory was well-deserved and sweet music in the ears of all lovers of democracy in Nigeria. A statement signed by the National Coordinator of the women group, Mrs. Grace Chike, said for over two years, the people of Anambra Central Senatorial Zone were denied effective representation that would have provided dividends of democracy to them at this period of economic recession and political upheavals in the country. The group commended Umeh for his sagacity and tenacity of purpose in pursuing and recovering his stolen mandate, saying his victory is for due process and rule of law. It also commended INEC for being fair, firm and decisive in complying with a clear order of the Court of Appeal to conduct the rerun poll despite unprecedented blackmail, harassment and intimidation by political hirelings masquerading as democrats who did not want the fresh election to hold till 2019 general polls. “For over two years, Anambra Central Senatorial Zone has no representative in the Senate, due to multiple litigations instituted by opposition political parties and their candidates/aspirants in the zone to frustrate the conduct of the court ordered rerun poll on March 5, 2016. “A man of enormous intellectual ability and charisma, his courage in defence of democracy and rule of law are reflection of his vision and mission to provide quality representation to the longsuffering people of Anambra Central Secretariat Zone, indeed, to all marginalized and oppressed people of Nigeria. It is a new dawn to Anambra Central Senatorial District compatriots. It is a new dawn to representative governance in Nigeria. “We call on aggrieved political parties and politicians to stealth their swords, give peace a chance and support Victor Umeh in the Senate and Governor Willie Obiaro in providing good governance that will raise the people’s standards of living. “We commend the Independent National Electoral Commission for being fair, firm and decisive in complying with a clear order of the Court of Appeal to conduct the rerun poll despite unprecedented blackmail, harassment and intimidation by political hirelings masquerading as democrats who do not want the fresh election to hold till 2019 general polls. It is time for patriotism. It is time to consolidate Nigeria’s fragile democracy and respect the will of the people on who sovereignty resides,” the group said.