– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - Umeh, Chekwas Okorie reach truce
11th September 2018 - Igbo groups endorse September 14 sit-at-home
11th September 2018 - Imo: Nwosu remains my choice -Okorocha
11th September 2018 - Who is afraid of direct primaries?
11th September 2018 - Idemili: Help is on the way
11th September 2018 - APC, reality and nomination process
11th September 2018 - Now that the ember months are here
11th September 2018 - 2019: NGO advocates more voter participation
11th September 2018 - 2019: PDP pushes for consensus candidate
11th September 2018 - 2019: PDP governors accuse INEC of working for APC
Home / Politics / Umeh, Chekwas Okorie reach truce
Chekwas

Umeh, Chekwas Okorie reach truce

— 11th September 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Senator representing Anambra Central, Chief Victor and the National Chairman of United Peoples Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie have agreed to end their political disagreements.

Speaking after a meeting at the Abuja residence of Senate Committee Chairman on Power and Chairman of the South East caucus in the National Assembly, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Umeh and Okorie said they have accepted to put behind their grievances and work together for the good of the South East and Nigeria generally.

Others at the parley included Prof. Chidi Osuagwu; Chief Ozioma Izuora; Rev Fr. Anthony Ezeoke; Dr. Efere Ifendu and Chief Patrick Chidolue.

Abaribe, in company of the duo after the meeting, which lasted over three hours, explained that he was mandated by the Nzuko Umunna Ndigbo, a group of professionals from the South East, to reconcile the two feuding sons of Igboland.

READ ALSO 2019: NGO advocates more voter participation

He described the meeting as successful. “The hatchet is already buried. They agreed that everything that happened before now is now in the past and buried and we are moving forward with a new spirit of a greater Igbo nation.

“I’m very happy at the conclusions that were reached. I’m very happy that I was part of the process. I’m very happy that both of them also saw me as somebody that they could trust enough to broker peace between them.

Hailing the meeting, Umeh said: “Myself and my brother Chief Okorie, we’ve come a long way before we went apart. It’s a very great reunion for both of us.

We don’t quarrel outside; we greet ourselves, but we retained our differences. But today, we have buried the hatchet. We don’t have any difference anymore. Chekwas is my brother and I cherish him a great deal.

“We even exchanged gifts after the reconciliation.”

Speaking in similar fashion Okorie declared that the resolution was welcome by him, adding it was better late than never. He also stated that he looked forward to a time the APGA and UPP would work together for a restructured Nigeria and united Igbo land.

He said: “It’s (reconciliation) something that I wish would have come much earlier. But, it is better late than never and I can also tell you that I still look forward to that time when UPP and APGA will reunite to give Ndigbo a very strong, veritable platform to engage the rest of Nigeria.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Chekwas

Umeh, Chekwas Okorie reach truce

— 11th September 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Senator representing Anambra Central, Chief Victor and the National Chairman of United Peoples Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie have agreed to end their political disagreements. Speaking after a meeting at the Abuja residence of Senate Committee Chairman on Power and Chairman of…

  • IGBO GROUPS

    Igbo groups endorse September 14 sit-at-home

    — 11th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Twelve Igbo groups, including the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), rose from an emergency meeting, yesterday, in Enugu State and have endorsed the September 14 sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Others include Igbo Traders Association, Igbo Students Union, Coalition of Igbo Cultural Association, Ndigbo Elders Council, Igbo Youth League,…

  • NWOSU

    Imo: Nwosu remains my choice -Okorocha

    — 11th September 2018

    I’m not aware Eche is contesting for gov’ Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has maintained that he is still solidly behind his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu as his successor in 2019. Nwosu will contest the governorship election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). It was alleged that…

  • VOTER PARTICIPATION

    2019: NGO advocates more voter participation

    — 11th September 2018

    Number of registered voters as released by INEC compared to population of eligible voters is an indication that there is insufficient voters’ participation. Chinelo Obogo The Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development (PRIMORG) is advocating for more voter participation in the ongoing voters card collection and the 2019 general elections. PRIMOG released a comprehensive report…

  • CONSENSUS CANDIDATE

    2019: PDP pushes for consensus candidate

    — 11th September 2018

    Senator Walid Jibrin said the committee is to interface with all the presidential aspirants and explore the possibility of coming up with a consensus candidate Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to prune down the number of its presidential aspirants, in its bid to ensure a rancour free…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share