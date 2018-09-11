Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Senator representing Anambra Central, Chief Victor and the National Chairman of United Peoples Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie have agreed to end their political disagreements.

Speaking after a meeting at the Abuja residence of Senate Committee Chairman on Power and Chairman of the South East caucus in the National Assembly, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Umeh and Okorie said they have accepted to put behind their grievances and work together for the good of the South East and Nigeria generally.

Others at the parley included Prof. Chidi Osuagwu; Chief Ozioma Izuora; Rev Fr. Anthony Ezeoke; Dr. Efere Ifendu and Chief Patrick Chidolue.

Abaribe, in company of the duo after the meeting, which lasted over three hours, explained that he was mandated by the Nzuko Umunna Ndigbo, a group of professionals from the South East, to reconcile the two feuding sons of Igboland.

He described the meeting as successful. “The hatchet is already buried. They agreed that everything that happened before now is now in the past and buried and we are moving forward with a new spirit of a greater Igbo nation.

“I’m very happy at the conclusions that were reached. I’m very happy that I was part of the process. I’m very happy that both of them also saw me as somebody that they could trust enough to broker peace between them.

Hailing the meeting, Umeh said: “Myself and my brother Chief Okorie, we’ve come a long way before we went apart. It’s a very great reunion for both of us.

We don’t quarrel outside; we greet ourselves, but we retained our differences. But today, we have buried the hatchet. We don’t have any difference anymore. Chekwas is my brother and I cherish him a great deal.

“We even exchanged gifts after the reconciliation.”

Speaking in similar fashion Okorie declared that the resolution was welcome by him, adding it was better late than never. He also stated that he looked forward to a time the APGA and UPP would work together for a restructured Nigeria and united Igbo land.

He said: “It’s (reconciliation) something that I wish would have come much earlier. But, it is better late than never and I can also tell you that I still look forward to that time when UPP and APGA will reunite to give Ndigbo a very strong, veritable platform to engage the rest of Nigeria.”