Umeh, Chekwas Okorie reach truce— 11th September 2018
Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja
Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Senator representing Anambra Central, Chief Victor and the National Chairman of United Peoples Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie have agreed to end their political disagreements.
Speaking after a meeting at the Abuja residence of Senate Committee Chairman on Power and Chairman of the South East caucus in the National Assembly, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Umeh and Okorie said they have accepted to put behind their grievances and work together for the good of the South East and Nigeria generally.
Others at the parley included Prof. Chidi Osuagwu; Chief Ozioma Izuora; Rev Fr. Anthony Ezeoke; Dr. Efere Ifendu and Chief Patrick Chidolue.
Abaribe, in company of the duo after the meeting, which lasted over three hours, explained that he was mandated by the Nzuko Umunna Ndigbo, a group of professionals from the South East, to reconcile the two feuding sons of Igboland.
READ ALSO 2019: NGO advocates more voter participation
He described the meeting as successful. “The hatchet is already buried. They agreed that everything that happened before now is now in the past and buried and we are moving forward with a new spirit of a greater Igbo nation.
“I’m very happy at the conclusions that were reached. I’m very happy that I was part of the process. I’m very happy that both of them also saw me as somebody that they could trust enough to broker peace between them.
Hailing the meeting, Umeh said: “Myself and my brother Chief Okorie, we’ve come a long way before we went apart. It’s a very great reunion for both of us.
We don’t quarrel outside; we greet ourselves, but we retained our differences. But today, we have buried the hatchet. We don’t have any difference anymore. Chekwas is my brother and I cherish him a great deal.
“We even exchanged gifts after the reconciliation.”
Speaking in similar fashion Okorie declared that the resolution was welcome by him, adding it was better late than never. He also stated that he looked forward to a time the APGA and UPP would work together for a restructured Nigeria and united Igbo land.
He said: “It’s (reconciliation) something that I wish would have come much earlier. But, it is better late than never and I can also tell you that I still look forward to that time when UPP and APGA will reunite to give Ndigbo a very strong, veritable platform to engage the rest of Nigeria.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
2019: Why APGA is fielding presidential candidate9th September 2018
-
Bianca: Onoh’s family scolds Ojukwu’s children7th September 2018
-
To promote peace, we must return to ‘Imo Charter of Equity’ –Ohakim6th September 2018
Latest
Umeh, Chekwas Okorie reach truce— 11th September 2018
Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Senator representing Anambra Central, Chief Victor and the National Chairman of United Peoples Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie have agreed to end their political disagreements. Speaking after a meeting at the Abuja residence of Senate Committee Chairman on Power and Chairman of…
-
Igbo groups endorse September 14 sit-at-home— 11th September 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Twelve Igbo groups, including the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), rose from an emergency meeting, yesterday, in Enugu State and have endorsed the September 14 sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Others include Igbo Traders Association, Igbo Students Union, Coalition of Igbo Cultural Association, Ndigbo Elders Council, Igbo Youth League,…
-
Imo: Nwosu remains my choice -Okorocha— 11th September 2018
I’m not aware Eche is contesting for gov’ Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has maintained that he is still solidly behind his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu as his successor in 2019. Nwosu will contest the governorship election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). It was alleged that…
-
2019: NGO advocates more voter participation— 11th September 2018
Number of registered voters as released by INEC compared to population of eligible voters is an indication that there is insufficient voters’ participation. Chinelo Obogo The Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development (PRIMORG) is advocating for more voter participation in the ongoing voters card collection and the 2019 general elections. PRIMOG released a comprehensive report…
-
2019: PDP pushes for consensus candidate— 11th September 2018
Senator Walid Jibrin said the committee is to interface with all the presidential aspirants and explore the possibility of coming up with a consensus candidate Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to prune down the number of its presidential aspirants, in its bid to ensure a rancour free…
-
Entertainment
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter— 5th September 2018
The police suspect that the mother might have killed the innocent child to get back at (the child’s) father who broke her heart after promising to marry her and ended up with another woman. Molly Kilete, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) played host to an unusual incident last week, when 24-year-old woman was…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
Literary Review
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
Lifeline
JDPC holds peace summit in Lagos— 6th September 2018
Jet Stanley Madu Recently, the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), an outstation of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Amukoko, Lagos, organised a one-day peace summit. The parish priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel S. Likoko, SPS, said the event was intended to get people of the community and its environs to better appreciate themselves. He said the…
Education Review
Readers Platform Congress urges government to encourage reading culture in Nigeria— 8th September 2018
GLORIA IKEGBULE ‘Knowledge is Power’ is a popular mantra among educators. Reading, it is believed plays a key role in the acquisition of knowledge and the dismissal of ignorance for progressive impact. It is against this background that the Readers Platform, conceived in October 2016, held her inaugural Readers Congress in Lagos. The visioner, Ojedele…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Who is afraid of direct primaries?— 11th September 2018
You would think that Oshiomhole will be commended for his forthright decision on direct primaries. No. There are two major groups tackling Oshiomhole. Abba Adakole Our clever-by-half politicians have been all over the place of late. They have been defecting, re-defecting and un-defecting from one party to another. While some of them have tried to…
Columnists
-
Who’s afraid of restructuring?— 10th September 2018
No Nigerian who truly wants this country to be great and prosperous should be afraid of restructuring. It is about a country serving the interests of the majority Eric Osagie Restructuring has become a word to love or loathe, depending on which part of the divide you stand in the ongoing heated debate about our…
-
Wrong time to die— 10th September 2018
That word ‘wrong’ reminded me of similar ‘wrongs’… A few days back, my daughter overheard me lamenting that my mother-in-law died at a wrong time. Casmir Igbokwe First Bank sent me a miraculous credit alert penultimate Wednesday. It was N200,000. The value of the money may not be much. But in today’s Nigeria, every kobo…
-
“Bad stomach” – Irritable bowel syndrome— 9th September 2018
Periods of stress & emotional conflict can cause depression and anxiety, which ultimately exacerbate episodes of irritable bowel syndrome. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo I received 4 calls from 4 different women, when I discussed Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD). Four of them used the same words “bad stomach”, to describe 4 very different symptoms, they were experiencing. Viz;-…
-
Time for a decency act— 9th September 2018
The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives must push for the enactment of the Decency Act in Nigeria. Ada Obaje On August 28, 2018, Mr. Ayodeji David Abejide, the Managing Director of GTBank Liberia, apparently in a fit of temper flung his calculator right in the face of…
-
Are you a giver or taker?— 9th September 2018
Make sure you’re a giver, and not a matcher – someone who remembers every little thing they gave and expects the equal amount in return… Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka Dear Readers, some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing…
-
7 mistakes newly married couples should avoid— 9th September 2018
There are several common mistakes married couples make which ensure that their marriage gets off to a bad start. The good news is that these pitfalls can easily be avoided. Kate Halim The day you get married is the happiest day of your life. It’s the day you have spent the last few years dreaming…
-
Couples clinic: Are you a giver or taker?— 9th September 2018
NJIDEKA NWAPA-IBUAKA DEAR READERS, Some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing something unless they get something in return. In some way none of us will do anything unless we get something out of it but true…
-
I THOUGHT he prized genuineness above lipstick and high-heels— 9th September 2018
I thought Sotonye was done and dusted and he prized genuineness and thoughtfulness above lipstick and high-heels. Efe Anaughe What! Teju, here? My heart raced, pumping sporadically as I felt a shot of adrenaline go straight to my brain. Oh yes you got that right, I was having a panic attack. It was just two…
-
Effects of toxic relationships on HEALTH— 9th September 2018
Studies have shown that our stress levels negatively impact health. Stress can increase just about every health issue such as brain, thyroid, immune, and weight problems. Bisi Daniels In continuation of the series on why people continue to stay in toxic relationships, it is important for us understand the impact of such relationships on our…
-
The public servant as a transformational leader— 9th September 2018
Turning the Nigerian public servant into a transformational leader requires the development of distinctive competence of adapting existing public managers Tunji Olaopa These well tested frameworks can be applied to the Nigerian condition but it is important to address our minds to the more important question of why change oriented policies in Nigeria witness perpetual…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply