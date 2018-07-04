Umahi’s unnecessary fuss about street name

Humphrey C. Nsofor

The people of Ebonyi and Anambra states have always enjoyed a wonderful relationship. It could not have been better. The media war, which the government of Engineer Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State launched against Anambra State over the renaming of the hitherto obscure Abakaliki Street in Awka is gratuitous and serves no useful purpose. If there is any of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones where press attacks within could be tolerated, it should not be the South East, which has suffered enough discrimination from the current federal administration.

After reading Honorable Echezona Okechi’s “Abakaliki Street: Umahi is wrong” (Sunday Sun, July 1), it became compelling that those who care about the unity and destiny of the Igbo in particular and Nigeria in general counsel the Ebonyi State chief executive. Hon. Okechi, by the way, was my colleague in the Anambra State House of Assembly from 2003 to 2007. We both belonged to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). While he was chairman of the Committee on Information and Committee on Public Petitions, I was the Majority Leader. He has always been a man of candour and penetrating intelligence.

Governor Umahi was in error to have gone to press with his grievance over the change of the name of the street in Awka named after his state capital before attempting to let his brother governor in Anambra State know about his feelings. The normal thing for a state governor to do if he is not satisfied with the action of a colleague is to discuss the matter with him in private. He can go public only after his counterpart has failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. As everyone knows, Umahi did no such thing. To worsen matters, Umahi’s press secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, told the press that his principal had already discussed the change of the street name with his opposite number in Anambra State.

Commentators like Hon. Okechi have argued that Umahi indulged in this unnecessary public show because of his obsession with reelection in the 2019 general election. They seem right. Umahi is ordinarily a level-headed person, well meaning. A fellow civil engineer, he has given me the privilege of doing a comprehensive study of erosion problems in Ebonyi State and even made it possible for me to address the state Executive Council on the environmental issues. But it would appear that with the 2019 election fast approaching, he has surrounded himself with all kinds of people. The result is a changed Governor Umahi.