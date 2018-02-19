The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Umahi urges Taraba warring communities to sheathe swords
19th February 2018 - FG slammed over release of Boko Haram terrorists, detention of IPOB member
19th February 2018 - BOOK REVIEW: Understanding national security
19th February 2018 - Court grants Tsav and his PA N1 million bail
19th February 2018 - Buhari to reward 3 student scientists with N2.25m
19th February 2018 - 11 million children enrolled in early education in 2 years
19th February 2018 - Borno opens sexual assault referral centre
19th February 2018 - Buhari congratulates Awolowo-Dosunmu at 70
19th February 2018 - Boat mishaps: Kebbi, Niger govs to purchase modern boats, sanitise waterways
19th February 2018 - Fuel queues thin out in Abuja
Home / National / Umahi urges Taraba warring communities to sheathe swords

Umahi urges Taraba warring communities to sheathe swords

— 19th February 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Chairman of the National Economic Council Technical sub-Committee on ending herders/farmers crisis, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Monday, urged the warring communities in Taraba State to eschew violence and live in peace with one another.

Governor Umahi said this, in Jalingo, at a stakeholders meeting on the way out of the lingering herders/ farmers crisis in the state.

The Ebonyi governor, who debunked the rumour that the Federal Government had directed states to give lands for cattle colonies, noted that  life was sacred and under no circumstances should people kill one another.

He explained that the Land Use Act gave state governors power over lands in their states and that the Federal Government would not forcefully take land from states for whatever reason.

According to him, 13 states had so far indicated interest to donate land for cattle colonies in the country, insisting that the Federal Government only had powers over the land in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In the words of Governor Umahi, “We are out to identify problems peculiar to states affected by the herders/farmers crisis with a view to providing lasting solutions to the crisis.

“We had useful interactions with stakeholders in Benue and Nasarawa states and I hope we will have similar useful discussions here that would take us out of this problem,” he said.

On his part, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State said at the occasion that the people of the state held  the team in high esteem with  expectations that far reaching recommendations would be reached to bring the crisis in the state to an end.

According to Governor Ishaku, “The killings in Taraba and other parts of the country are most unfortunate, as the issue of grazing should ordinarily not bring crisis in the country. I implore the committee to take a deeper look into the issues with a view to finding lasting solutions.

Governor Ishaku insisted that he was not aware of any gazetted grazing reserve and I have not been presented with any document concerning grazing reserves in the state since my assumption of office.

“I am not aware of any grazing reserve in the state and even where such exist in some states, developments and the increase in population has over taken such areas, and that is why we must find a way out of the challenge.

“For us in Taraba, the Anti-Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment law is part of our solution to the problem,” he said.

The interactive session which commenced Sunday Night is ongoing with key stakeholders in government and other groups in attendance and may continue to Tuesday.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Umahi urges Taraba warring communities to sheathe swords

— 19th February 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Chairman of the National Economic Council Technical sub-Committee on ending herders/farmers crisis, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Monday, urged the warring communities in Taraba State to eschew violence and live in peace with one another. Governor Umahi said this, in Jalingo, at a stakeholders meeting on the way out of…

  • FG slammed over release of Boko Haram terrorists, detention of IPOB member

    — 19th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has kicked against alleged release of some Boko Haram suspects arrested by the soldiers, while the Federal Government still held and detained innocent members of the group. The group alleged that  its member, one Mrs. Blessing Okoye, was arrested in Obigbo Igweocha, in Port Harcourt,…

  • Court grants Tsav and his PA N1 million bail

    — 19th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court has granted bail to prominent social critic Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, the Federal Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission in charge of Benue State, and his Personal Assistant, Torkuma Uker, in the sum of N500,000 each with one surety in the like sum for the PA. Tsav and…

  • Buhari to reward 3 student scientists with N2.25m

    — 19th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will, next month, reward three science students with cash gift of N2.25 million, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said. The minister stated this at the 2018 National Final Examination of the 774 young Nigerian scientists’ presidential award, in Abuja. Onu noted that the three students…

  • 11 million children enrolled in early education in 2 years

    — 19th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that no fewer than 11 million kids enrolled for early child care development education from 2014 to 2016. It revealed that 2, 694, 787 kids enrolled for public Early Child Care Development Education in 2016 as against 4, 672, 908 in 2015. It…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share