Umahi to pay severance allowances to Elechi’s appointees

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, Tuesday pledged to pay severance

allowances of the appointees of his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi, whom he served as his deputy.

Umahi made the pledge during the civic reception held in his honour by the members of Nigeria Labour Congress in the state. He noted that he did not pay the affected officers their severance allowance because they did not pay the officers who came before them. He said that the previous administration also failed to pay workers salaries, pensions and gratuities.

“God however spoke to me yesterday and directed that we should review the decision not to pay them as I direct relevant state and Local Government Area (LGA) agencies to compile list of those affected at both levels, for us to look-into the matter.

Umahi further pledged to pay 50 per cent of their salaries on January 2, 2018. He said that his decision was hinged on the conduct of the labour leadership and their members.

“This would serve as a palliative before the payment of your January 2018 salaries and your leave allowances would from the same period, be paid as part of your salaries.

The governor announced that the government has donated 66,000 bags of

25kg rice to workers as part of their Christmas celebration, directing

that each worker would collect at least two bags each.

Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Mr. Leo Nkah, thanked the governor for his favourable disposition towards workers and pledged their continued support for his administration.

He said that the governor steadily paid workers salaries and gratuities and made history by paying us 13th month bonus salary when other states with higher federal allocation battled to pay basic salaries.

The workers gave the governor an award of ‘Enyi Ndi Oru’ which means ‘Friend of Workers’ to appreciate him for his goodness to them.