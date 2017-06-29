The Sun News
Umahi to develop 3 new cities

Umahi to develop 3 new cities

29th June 2017

From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday disclosed plans to develop three more cities in the state in line with urban renewal policy of his administration.
Umahi said the new cities include Afikpo in Afikpo North, Onueke in Ezza South and Ikwo in Ikwo Local Government Areas of the state. He said he will develop the three major cities to make them attractive like Abakaliki, the capital city which he has developed.
Addressing newly appointed members of Land Use Allocation Committee shortly after their swearing in in Abakaliki, Umahi noted that he will not relent in developing the state capital despite limited resources.
The governor noted he was committed to transforming Abakaliki to look like other capital cities in the country and charged the land allocation committee to acquire more lands for developmental projects. He advised communities to make their lands available for projects and vowed that any community that refused to allow government take over their land for development, will miss such project in their area.
Umahi said his administration has concluded arrangement with a Chinese firm for the construction of a fertilizer plant at the cost of $10 million.

