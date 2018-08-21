– The Sun News
traders

Umahi suspends tax, other levies slammed on traders

21st August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has suspended the collection of Personal Income Tax from traders in various markets in the state. He also suspended the collection of revenues by local government authorities till further notice.

Umahi, who announced the suspension yesterday, during a town hall meeting in Abakaliki, also suspended the collection of other illegal revenues from all markets in the state.

The governor’s action came following complaints from market women, through their leader, Mrs. Akoji Agnes, concerning alleged illegal revenue collection.

Umahi, while reacting to the development, directed that the suspension takes immediate effect. He also directed that no levy or tax should be collected from women selling vegetables and other perishables in the open market.

He directed that those who have stalls or shops in any market in the state should pay only the consolidated revenue, which the leaders of the markets reached an agreement with the state government.

He regretted that some unscrupulous elements had capitalised on the ignorance of the people on the harmonised consolidated revenue to defraud traders and landlords in the state.

The governor directed his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, to set up a committee on revenue to hold a meeting with relevant stakeholders, including market women, traders, council chairmen, traditional rulers and others, to come up with acceptable revenue which they are to pay.

