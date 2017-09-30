Umahi suspends headmaster, 7 teachers for absenteeism

Luck smiled on 15 teachers of Community Primary School, Amazu in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State as Governor David Umahi who paid an unscheduled visit to the school doled out cash to the teachers to change their wardrobe.

Governor Umahi who engaged the teachers in academic exercise including questions in English language and mathematics expressed dissatisfaction with the way the teachers dressed to work and immediately announced cash donation of N300, 000 for the 15 teachers present during the visit.

However, the headmaster of the school, Mr. Augustine Eze and seven other teachers were not lucky as they were suspended by the angry Governor Umahi over their absence in the school during school hour.

Governor Umahi further directed the suspended teachers to report to the Chairman of Ishielu local government area, Mr. Henry Eze who will then take them to the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education, UBEB for more disciplinary actions.

He expressed dismay over the nonchalant and negligent attitudes of some civil servants and warned that the state government will no longer tolerate workers who do not put interest in their jobs.

“It is very unfortunate the way and manner some of our civil servants do their jobs without passion. We have defined the contours and perimeters of our call for change in our attitude and perception of what we refer to as government property, it is absurd that pupils will be in the school and the school headmaster and teachers will brazenly absent themselves from their duty posts. We shall not take this anymore, and the headmaster and the absentee teachers are hereby suspended and are directed to report to the Chairman of the local government area who then will take them to the UBEB and they must be transferred after serving their suspension”, Umahi said.

He urged the teachers present during his visit to double their efforts and use the money he gave them to change their wardrobe and look neat and smart before their pupils. The elated teachers and the pupils chanted solidarity song as the convoy of the governor left the school.