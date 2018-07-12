Umahi in the shadow of vultures’ talons

Emmanuel Onwe

Since we are on the subject of Chinua Achebe’s eternal truths, let’s briefly reflect on the cryptic conclusion of his seminal work, Things Fall Apart, which reads: The Pacification of the Primitive Tribes of the Lower Niger. The lucidity of Achebe’s creative imagination is given its most eloquent expression in the mockery he projected to the title of an imaginary book that the whiteman was going to write about Africans.

Amanze Obi’s ridiculous charges against Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State in his back page column in The Sun on July 5, 2018, provoked two diametrically opposed impulses, namely, laughter and derision on the one hand, and sadness and pity on the other. If one’s mood had ended

at laughter and derision, the need for this rejoinder would clearly not have arisen. But the sadness and pity compel me to assess elements of the man’s thoughts and allegations that are so lacking in distillation and so recklessly malicious as to call for pacification, at least for his own sake. No mockery intended.

In metaphorically fitting Governor Umahi into the unedifying jacket of Vidkun Quisling in an opening paragraph that fits all parameters of plagiarism, Mr. Obi alleges that Umahi has “…exhibited tendencies that easily give him away as someone who prefers to fraternise with those who do not mean well for his people.” This assertion is altogether baseless and there is no shred of evidence to sustain it. The underlying truth in the assertion is that a genuine, transformative leader who is propelled by a sense of history must always have the best interests of his people at heart and then project their collective aspirations, their wellbeing, security and sense of community above and beyond everything else, including self-interest and personal ambition. Ebonyi people, Governor Umahi’s people, are living witnesses to the fact that Umahi has not only lived by these principles but has done so in a manner that some have described as obsessive. Over here in Ebonyi, we like leaders that are obsessive about our wellbeing.

In referring to the savage slaughter of innocent men and women in Nimbo in

Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, Enugu State, in April 2016, by a marauding horde of Fulani herdsmen, Mr. Obi alleges: “Umahi, acting as opposite man (whatever that means) … said that he would not ban herders from Ebonyi State because his people had no problem with the cattle rearers.” This allegation is patently false. On the contrary, Governor Umahi was the first off the blocks in issuing condemnatory statements over that tragedy. He did not speak through a spokesman or any third party. He addressed the press himself in order to underscore the gravity of the matter and as a clear demon- stration of courageous leadership at such moments when the dark clouds of conflict that had the potential to presage a war hovered over us. I refer you to http://dailypost.ng/2016/05/05/governor-umahi-orders-fulani-herdsmen-out-of-ebonyi-community/. “Governor Umahi orders Fulani herdsmen out of Ebonyi State.” That was the headline carried in many national dailies. That was followed by “Governor Umahi gives Fulani herdsmen 7-day ultimatum” – https://www. naija.ng/820563-igbo-governor-not-want- herdsmen-vacate-state-makes-u-turn.html#820563.