The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - Umahi orders arrest of policeman over alleged killing of Okada rider
26th April 2018 - 2019: In Korea, Kalu woos Nigerians for Buhari
26th April 2018 - FAAC meeting deadlocked again
26th April 2018 - SEC confirms MTN’s proposed $500m IPO
26th April 2018 - FEC approves N68.6bn for roads projects, N10.7bn for rice mills 
26th April 2018 - Engine explosion: Local airlines must comply with FAA directives –NCAA
26th April 2018 - Group to float 30,000 capacity refinery in Edo
26th April 2018 - Residency rights: Antidote to ethnic violence
26th April 2018 - Herdsmen’s endless blood lust (1)
26th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: More troubles for Fayemi as APC group threaten court action over primary
Home / National / Umahi orders arrest of policeman over alleged killing of Okada rider
UMAHI POLICEMAN

Umahi orders arrest of policeman over alleged killing of Okada rider

— 26th April 2018

NAN

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered the immediate arrest of the policeman attached to the Anti-Kidnap Squad of the Police Command in the state, who allegedly killed a commercial motorcycle operator, popularly known as Okada in Abakaliki.

Governor Umahi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr.  Emmanuel Uzor, on Thursday, in Abakaliki, also condemned the killing.

He described the incident as “barbaric and callous” and said that justice would be done in the matter.

He said that the incident had further called for more dedication, commitment and professional training for the nation’s security personnel to stop further killings of innocent Nigerians in the line of duty.

The governor assured that he would take up the matter with the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the policeman who allegedly killed the motorcyclist was punished in line with the rules of engagement.

He warned that his administration would not tolerate any form of mindless killing of innocent citizens or extra judicial killing by security agencies in the state.

He, therefore, ordered the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Titus Lamorde, to arrest the suspected killer-cop and other members of the squad in order to face the full weight of the law.

Umahi expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and promised to visit the family when full information concerning his family was made available.

He called on the public to remain calm  and not to take the laws into their hands as the situation was under control.

The the victim who was in his early 20s and whose identity was unknown, was allegedly shot dead at about 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday by a policeman attached to the AK Unit of the command on Water Works road, Abakaliki.

Meanwhile, the command’s Spokesperson, Mrs Lovett Odah, confirmed the incident but maintained that details were still sketchy.

“We will brief the press as soon we get full and accurate information on the incident, our men are still carrying out preliminary investigations into the alleged killing, “Odah said.

Policemen have condoned off some parts of Water Works Road, scene of the incident, firing teargas to disperse angry protesters to restore order.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UMAHI POLICEMAN

Umahi orders arrest of policeman over alleged killing of Okada rider

— 26th April 2018

NAN Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered the immediate arrest of the policeman attached to the Anti-Kidnap Squad of the Police Command in the state, who allegedly killed a commercial motorcycle operator, popularly known as Okada in Abakaliki. Governor Umahi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr.  Emmanuel Uzor, on Thursday, in…

  • APC

    2019: In Korea, Kalu woos Nigerians for Buhari

    — 26th April 2018

    Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to build a prosperous nation. The former governor emphasised that Nigerians are blessed with intellectual skills in various professional fields. Kalu said these on yesterday, shortly after a tour of Daejeon…

  • FAAC meeting deadlocked again

    — 26th April 2018

    …As govs, NNPC GMD meet in Villa Uche Usim, Abuja For the second time in two months the meeting of the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) ended in deadlock in Abuja on Wednesday as members could not reach an amicable resolution of shortfalls and other discrepancies in remittance declared by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation…

  • SEC confirms MTN’s proposed $500m IPO

    — 26th April 2018

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday, confirmed that MTN Group had finally commenced discussions with it on the proposed $500 million dollars Initial Public Offering (IPO) ahead of its listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). This is coming a week after the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof….

  • FEC approves N68.6bn for roads projects, N10.7bn for rice mills 

    — 26th April 2018

    …As FAAC disburses N270.81bn in March The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday approved the sum of N68.6 billion for roads construction in the country.  The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told State House Correspondents after a six-hours of the  meeting that N64.108…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  sun[email protected]

Share