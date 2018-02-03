The Sun News
Latest
3rd February 2018 - FCE Gombe gets new acting Provost
3rd February 2018 - Umahi lauds FG over renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme
3rd February 2018 - Insecurity: Army plans massive deployment of personnel across country
3rd February 2018 - Herdsmen/farmers crisis: Waziri tasks security agencies on intelligence gathering
3rd February 2018 - Politicians Buy Arms For Herdsmen – Bodejo, Miyetti Allah President
3rd February 2018 - Kalu’s name not on Slok directors’ list  –Witness
3rd February 2018 - Herdsmen: Adebanjo, Ezeife, Okoko knock Ango Abdullahi over alleged plot to destabilise north
3rd February 2018 - Royal rumble: Ooni, Oluwo clash at traditional rulers’ council meeting
3rd February 2018 - Osinbajo, Jonathan, Sambo, Govs, Ministers bid Ekwueme farewell as ex-VP is interred at Oko
3rd February 2018 - A’Ibom leaders warn against return of onshore/offshore dichotomy
Home / National / Umahi lauds FG over renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme

Umahi lauds FG over renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme

— 3rd February 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Friday, lauded the Federal Government for renaming the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo in the state after Dr Alex Ekwueme.

Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, announced the renaming on Friday at Oko, Anambra State during the burial of Ekwueme, who was Vice-President of Nigeria between 1979 and 1983.

HOsinbajo said the renaming has already been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, who said Ekwueme was being honoured for his contributions to national development.

But reacting on the development, Gov Umahi described it as a welcome development and part of his administration educational policy.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, the governor commended the federal government for appreciating his educational policy and rewarding same by renaming a federal government university in the state after a sage and former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekwueme.

He said that his administration has been at the forefront for Igbo integration into the national politics where Ndigbo would be fully recognized as part of the development of Nigeria.

The Governor who is also the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum also described the late Ekwueme as a detribalized Nigerian who committed everything towards the development of democracy in the country.

Ekwueme who died late last year was buried on Friday at Oko, his hometown. He ran for President several times but was particularly credited with the idea of the creation of six geopolitical zones in Nigeria when he was a member of the National Constitutional Conference in 2005 during the regime of General Sani Abacha.

He confronted Abacha with the formation of the G-34, when the late dictator tried to run as life president. G-34 metamorphosed into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which took over power in 1999 when the present republic was inaugurated.

A well-educated person, the late Ekwueme trained and qualified as an architect, a sociologist and a lawyer. He attended the prestigious Kings College, Lagos before travelling abroad to pursue university education. He founded the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State and set up a foundation that offered thousands of scholarships to people from the Old Aguata region.

 

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FCE Gombe gets new acting Provost

— 3rd February 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe The Federal Ministry of Education has approved the appointment of Dr. Ali Adamu as the acting Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe. The appointment, according to a source in the institution, followed approval by the Governing Council of the College, following the expiration of the former Provost’s tenure, Dr….

  • Umahi lauds FG over renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme

    — 3rd February 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Friday, lauded the Federal Government for renaming the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo in the state after Dr Alex Ekwueme. Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, announced the renaming on Friday at Oko, Anambra State during the burial of Ekwueme, who was Vice-President of Nigeria between 1979…

  • Insecurity: Army plans massive deployment of personnel across country

    — 3rd February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said the Nigerian Army has concluded plans to deploy massive personnel to various parts of the country to contend the security threats bedeviling the country. He said troops would be deployed as special forces like Operation PYTHON DANCE III to be stationed in…

  • Herdsmen/farmers crisis: Waziri tasks security agencies on intelligence gathering

    — 3rd February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Founder of Women Youths Children and Crime Organisation, WYCCO, a Non Governmental Organisation, Dr. (Mrs.) Farida Waziri, has charged the various layers of Nigeria’s security apparatuses to invest in and deploy technology to complement human efforts being deployed to tackle…

  • Politicians Buy Arms For Herdsmen – Bodejo, Miyetti Allah President

    — 3rd February 2018

    •We’ll resist plot to stop Buhari’s 2nd term Since the New Year, 2018 was ushered in, no issue has dominated public discourse as the killings following the clashes between farmers and the Fulani herdsmen in various parts of the country. But one man whose name is considered to be at the centre of the conflict…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share